Stage Managers' Association Foundation Opens Third Cycle Of Grants Applications

The Board of Directors of the Stage Managers' Association Foundation has announced their third grants application cycle.
Applications for grants will be accepted from February 26 through March 25, 2024. Awards will be announced on April 15, 2024.
Proposals may be submitted to the Foundation for small grants up to $2,000. Examples of what can be funded include:
To find out more details and to fill out an application, visit: https://www.stagemanagersfoundation.com/guidelines
Over the past 2 years, SMAF has awarded grants to support:
SMAF has also entered its next fundraising cycle. To find out more or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit:
StageManagersFoundation.com/DONATE
