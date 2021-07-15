Stage Entertainment Promotes Dan Hinde to Group Content Managing Director







Stage Entertainment has announced that it has promoted Dan Hinde to Group Content Managing Director.

In his role Dan will continue to oversee all programming and productions within the Stage Entertainment portfolio, including producing, long-term planning, securing new titles, acquisition of licenses and quality control of all productions. His promotion is effective immediately.

Arthur de Bok, CEO Stage Entertainment: "Dan has been with the company for almost six years and has played a critical role in creating a successful global position for Stage Entertainment towards all our stakeholders. With his expertise, insights and energy, Dan is a highly valued member of our management team and his promotion reflects his important role."

Dan joined Stage Entertainment in 2015 as Group Content Director. During that period he developed and strengthened relationships with licensors and partners, has led our international programming in close cooperation with the countries and is the producer of the highly successful international role out of ANASTASIA which has already played Broadway, US Tour, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Japan with a number of other productions in the pipeline.

Dan has been working in the theatre industry for over 25 years. Before joining Stage Entertainment he was instrumental in the creation of the Broadway Entertainment Group which successfully opened up new touring markets around the world and prior to that he was General Manager at the Really Useful Theatre Company.