Springboard To Design Reveals 2026 Cohort After Record 4,500 Applications

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Springboard to Design has announced the students selected for its 2026 cohort after attracting more than 4,500 applications from 70 countries and territories — reflecting the rapidly growing global interest in theatre design education. The program will take place July 19–25, 2026 at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (NYC).

Springboard to Design is a tuition-free, immersive weeklong program that empowers high school students from diverse communities to explore careers in theater design through workshops, mentorship and exclusive Broadway experiences.

Springboard to Design (SB2D) is presented by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn. Through hands-on workshops, seminars, and access to Broadway and off- Broadway productions, students will explore set, costume, lighting, projection, sound and make-up design under the mentorship of award-winning theatre professionals. The program includes free tuition, housing, and supplies.

Applicants for this year represented every region of the world — including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania — and came from all 50 U.S. states and several U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam, creating one of the most geographically diverse applicant pools in the program's history.

The breadth of applications highlights the increasing demand among young artists for training in scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection design. Many international applicants noted that opportunities to study theatre design in their home countries are limited, making programs like Springboard to Design an important entry point into the field.

“Programs like Springboard to Design are essential because they introduce young artists to the full scope of what theatre design can be,” said Tony Award-winning designer and Design Action co-founder Clint Ramos. “Design is storytelling. It's about building the world of a production and collaborating with others to bring an idea to life. Seeing students from around the world eager to explore that process is incredibly inspiring.”

The 2026 cohort reflects the program's expanding national and international reach, with students selected from 13 U.S. states and territories and three countries. Participants cited the opportunity to collaborate with peers and learn directly from professional designers as a primary motivation for applying.

Many students also expressed excitement about exploring design disciplines beyond their current experience — expanding from specialties such as costume or scenic design into areas including lighting, projection, and sound design. For several participants, the program represents their first opportunity to study theatre design in a professional environment, particularly for students from communities with limited arts education resources.

“What's exciting about this program is the curiosity these students bring with them,” adds David Zinn, Tony Award-winning designer and Design Action co-founder. “Theatre design thrives on imagination and collaboration, and Springboard to Design gives young artists a place to experiment, ask questions, and begin discovering their own creative voices. For many of these students, this program represents their first opportunity to study theater design in a professional environment.”

With a fundraising goal of $50,000, Springboard to Design invites supporters to contribute to this vital initiative. Donations can be made online at https://givebutter.com/Cs4A3U or by mailing a check to Producer Hub, 315 West 39th Street, Suite 103, New York, NY 10018. Please specify “Design Action: SB2D” in the memo line.

Applicants repeatedly highlighted the importance of finding a creative community of peers who share their passion for theatre design, underscoring the program's role in connecting emerging artists across geographic and cultural boundaries.





