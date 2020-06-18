Spot-On Arts Academy Launches National Talent Search

Spot-On Arts Academy, a unique multidisciplinary virtual art academy taught by award winning artists, announces a nation-wide performance competition,

Give my Regards...A Passport to Broadway, to conclude in a live concert event in New York City for six selected contestants chosen by a celebrity panel of judges. Following the concert, a grand prize winner will be selected to perform in a west coast symphony pops concert produced by Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment.

Following the application deadline, the top 20 contestants will be selected and paired with a teacher and mentor from Spot-On Arts Academy to review and fine- tune their submissions.

After their refined re-submissions, the pool of applicants will be further pared down to 10 contestants, and conclude with the selection of 5 winners by the celebrity panel, hailing from

Hollywood to Broadway and beyond; Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars) Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash), TV star and Broadway legend Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Broadway and film actor Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little Voice) and Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault. A 6th finalist will be selected by public voting. All six winners will be presented in a concert on an iconic New York City stage alongside their mentors and other Broadway stars in an evening of songs celebrating NYC; date to be determined. The artist with the highest panel score determined by judges, and the artist selected by the popular vote will also receive round-trip airfare and accommodations to New York City for their concert appearance. At the close of the final performance, one participant will be selected to perform with the Pacific Symphony in Orange County, California later in 2021.

"It has not been an easy time for our arts community while we remain on an indefinite pause," explains the competition's founder, Scott Coulter. "With projections of Broadway and large theaters to remain closed until 2021, it is important to give back to our own community and provide support, resources and opportunity for meaningful and long-term mentorship opportunities," he continues. "I am so excited to meet some of America's undiscovered talents," adds Kate Flannery. "It is not every day that you are a part of giving several aspiring entertainers their first big break in show business! What an honor!"

Participation in the Give my Regards...A Passport to Broadway talent search is open to all ages for aspiring singers, actors or dancers. All videos are to be submitted at

www.Spot-OnArtsAcademy/Contest no later than July 17, 2020. For the full contest rules and regulations, visit www.SpotOnArtsAcademy.com.

There is no fee to apply. All applicants must live in the United States on America.







