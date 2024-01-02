Situation Project Named Finalist in the Prestigious Anthem Awards

The Anthem Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in social impact initiatives.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

 Situation Project, a nonprofit aimed at empowering NYC public school students through arts, cultural, and community experiences, was announced as a finalist in the esteemed Anthem Awards on December 5th, 2023.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, hosting the Anthem Awards, has acknowledged Situation Project's exceptional work, specifically highlighting the NYC Public School Students Invited to Special Broadway Performance initiative in the Education, Art & Culture - Partnership or Collaboration category. Selected among thousands of projects globally, this recognition places Situation Project among the highest-scoring initiatives in its category, alongside PBS, Human Rights Watch, GLAAD, The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, TED,  and Sesame Workshop. This year’s Anthem Awards will also honor Gloria Steinem with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognize Ben & Jerry's founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, with the Anthem Vision Award, and present Amanda Gorman with the Anthem New Icon Award.

Through this initiative, Situation Project partnered with SIX the Musical (Alchemation Productions), Teen Vogue, and The NYC DOE to bring 900 public school students to a Broadway Show performed exclusively for them. 

The video campaign was co-conceived and executed by Town Hall, a marketing agency focused on promoting mission-driven brands, and Situation, an agency that champions live event experiences. By leveraging key relationships with schools in high-performing, under-resourced districts (and overcoming a COVID-induced bus driver shortage), they gave students from 29 schools in all 5 New York City boroughs—many of whom had never even seen a play—the experience of a lifetime when they needed it most.

The Anthem Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in social impact initiatives. The judging panel for this year's Anthem Awards comprises esteemed individuals from diverse backgrounds, including, among others, Marya Bangee, Vice President of Representation, Inclusion Strategies, and Engagement at Walt Disney Studios; Kwame Rose, a renowned Social Activist, Artist, and Writer; Daniel Dae Kim, a respected Actor, Producer & Activist; and Ashley Judd, an influential Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian. Being named a finalist underscores Situation Project's commitment to fostering creativity, education, and community collaboration.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Anthem Awards. This acknowledgment emphasizes our dedication to empowering students through transformative arts experiences," said Samara Berger, Executive Director at Situation Project.

“As an agency that works with leading nonprofit organizations all around the world, it was a privilege to help our partner Situation Project realize such an important campaign right in our backyard,” said Jordan Person, Managing Partner at Town Hall.

“Sharing the magic of Broadway with the next generation is one of the best parts of the job, and I’m incredibly proud of the impact we were able to make through this campaign,” said Damian Bazadona, Founder & President of Situation.

Photo Credit: Situation Project





