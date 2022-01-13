Situation Announces Leadership Changes For 2022







Situation has announced several staffing changes for 2022. In a recent article, titled Situation: Betting Big on 2022 on Medium, Situation's founder Damian Bazadona revealed the changes for the coming year.

The company has promoted Lisa Cecchini and Jeremy Kraus to Managing Partners. Stephanie Sciandra Smith, Senior Creative Group Director, will oversee the agency's evolving multi-platform creative strategy. They will be joined by Managing Director Leslie Barrett.

Situation is a digital-first marketing agency in New York City and London. Their work spans creative, media, communications, and technology solutions for a wide range of industries.

Since the company's founding in 2001, they have worked with some of the world's leading brands including The Empire State Building, The Metropolitan Opera, HBO, Major League Soccer, Wicked, National Geographic, The Guggenheim, Disney Theatrical Group, and Roundabout Theatre Company.

Situation's competitive edge continues to be its ability to develop and leverage proprietary insights gathered from joining the front lines of the world's most passionate brand communities. Situation has also been honored with numerous workplace awards from Crain's, Best Companies Group, Cynopsis, Digiday, and Fortune.

