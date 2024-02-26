Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training Reveals Spring Programming







Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced its Spring 2024 schedule of workshops and weekend intensives, including both in-person and online offerings.

Workshops will be held at various locations across the country including Los Angeles, Calif., New York, N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa., Washington, D.C., and Shakespeare & Company's 33-acre campus in Lenox, Mass.

The season kicks off Friday, March 8 with a weekend intensive in Philadelphia, Pa., and an online movement workshop taught by Shakespeare & Company's Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay. An audition workshop with Artistic Director Allyn Burrows is also slated for Saturday, March 23 in New York, N.Y.

Shakespeare & Company's Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work, and will take place from March through April:

Philadelphia, Pa., March 8 - 10, 2024

Washington, D.C., March 29 - 31, 2024

Lenox, Mass. April 19 - 21, 2024 (Dormitory housing available on campus for $50 per night)

Los Angeles, Calif. April 26 - 28, 2024

The online workshop Presence, Power, and Freedom in Movement will be held on Tuesdays: March 12, 19, 26, and April 27, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. This workshop is an opportunity to dive deeply into the experience of authentic, embodied presence for both work as an actor and as a technique for living. All levels are welcome, and previous Movement experience is not required. Led by Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay (she/her).

In-person workshops include The Art of the Audition with Allyn Burrows on Saturday, March 23, in New York, N.Y. (Midtown Manhattan). Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows will spend a day with a group of fellow actors to craft two audition pieces.

And on Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19, Tuning Your Instrument - a two-day, special workshop focused on voice and movement, to help strengthen the connection to the instrument and to develop an open channel for breath, sound, and physical expression.

For more information about Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training and its upcoming sessions, visit shakespeare.org, or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.

