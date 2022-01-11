Seven Schools Selected To Perform at the 2022 International Thespian Festival (ITF)







The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) has announced that productions from seven high schools from across the country have been selected to perform on the main stage at the 2022 International Thespian Festival (ITF).

The highly coveted invitation to the main stage is a huge honor for International Thespian Society students. High-caliber productions from across the country are screened each year, and only the top-scoring schools receive an invitation to bring their productions to ITF. This year's lineup includes four titles never seen on the ITF main stage, and two schools that are showcasing for the first time.

ITF 2022 Main Stage Performances

Bradford High School

Troupe 4982; Kenosha, Wis.

Groundhog Day: The Musical

Authors: Danny Rubin, Tim Minchin

Director: Holly Stanfield

Jemicy School

Troupe 8269; Owings Mills, Mar.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Author: Simon Stephens

Director: Sean Elias

Lincoln Southwest High School

Troupe 6547; Lincoln, Neb.

Kinky Boots

Authors: Harvey Fierstein, Cyndi Lauper

Director: Bob Henrichs

New Albany High School

Troupe 4501; New Albany, Ind.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Authors: Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, Linda Woolverton

Director: Amy Miller

North Broward Preparatory School

Troupe 5880; Coconut Creek, Fla.

Catch Me If You Can

Authors: Terrence McNally, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Director: Brian Edgecomb

Paola High School

Troupe 66; Paola, Kan.

Bus Stop

Author: William Inge

Director: Leslie Coats

Washburn Rural High School

Troupe 6190; Topeka, Kan.

The Book of Will

Author: Lauren Gunderson

Director: Meaghan Bishop

"Being selected for the main stage is always an honor because ITF showcases the best of the best in high school theatre," said EdTA Chief Content Officer Allison Dolan. "For school theatre programs hit so hard by the pandemic, it's even more special this year, when ITF will celebrate a return to live theatre on a new campus."

ITF 2022 will take place on the Indiana University (IU) campus in Bloomington June 20-24, 2022.

It's the first time in three years the festival will take place live and in person, after two virtual events due to the pandemic.

It's also a homecoming of sorts: ITF got its start at IU in 1941 and continued there through 1956. Most recently, the event had a 25-year run at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

One additional production, to be selected in February, will round out the ITF main stage lineup. The festival also features educational workshops, top one-acts from around the United States, and the Thespy Awards, the highest level of achievement in school theatre.

Registration for the event is now open at itf.schooltheatre.org.