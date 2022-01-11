Seven Schools Selected To Perform at the 2022 International Thespian Festival (ITF)
ITF 2022 will take place on the Indiana University (IU) campus in Bloomington June 20-24, 2022.
The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) has announced that productions from seven high schools from across the country have been selected to perform on the main stage at the 2022 International Thespian Festival (ITF).
The highly coveted invitation to the main stage is a huge honor for International Thespian Society students. High-caliber productions from across the country are screened each year, and only the top-scoring schools receive an invitation to bring their productions to ITF. This year's lineup includes four titles never seen on the ITF main stage, and two schools that are showcasing for the first time.
ITF 2022 Main Stage Performances
Bradford High School
Troupe 4982; Kenosha, Wis.
Groundhog Day: The Musical
Authors: Danny Rubin, Tim Minchin
Director: Holly Stanfield
Jemicy School
Troupe 8269; Owings Mills, Mar.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Author: Simon Stephens
Director: Sean Elias
Lincoln Southwest High School
Troupe 6547; Lincoln, Neb.
Kinky Boots
Authors: Harvey Fierstein, Cyndi Lauper
Director: Bob Henrichs
New Albany High School
Troupe 4501; New Albany, Ind.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Authors: Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, Linda Woolverton
Director: Amy Miller
North Broward Preparatory School
Troupe 5880; Coconut Creek, Fla.
Catch Me If You Can
Authors: Terrence McNally, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Director: Brian Edgecomb
Paola High School
Troupe 66; Paola, Kan.
Bus Stop
Author: William Inge
Director: Leslie Coats
Washburn Rural High School
Troupe 6190; Topeka, Kan.
The Book of Will
Author: Lauren Gunderson
Director: Meaghan Bishop
"Being selected for the main stage is always an honor because ITF showcases the best of the best in high school theatre," said EdTA Chief Content Officer Allison Dolan. "For school theatre programs hit so hard by the pandemic, it's even more special this year, when ITF will celebrate a return to live theatre on a new campus."
It's the first time in three years the festival will take place live and in person, after two virtual events due to the pandemic.
It's also a homecoming of sorts: ITF got its start at IU in 1941 and continued there through 1956. Most recently, the event had a 25-year run at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
One additional production, to be selected in February, will round out the ITF main stage lineup. The festival also features educational workshops, top one-acts from around the United States, and the Thespy Awards, the highest level of achievement in school theatre.
Registration for the event is now open at itf.schooltheatre.org.