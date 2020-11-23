S.P.O.T. Mentorship Features Masterclass with Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker







On November 16, S.P.O.T. Mentorship announced it's official launch Festival weekend, set for December 11-13, 2020. S.P.O.T. aims to provide access to quality arts education to future artists through affordable and attainable personalized arts mentorship. S.P.O.T. was founded by working artists who saw a need for quality one-on-one coaching at an affordable price, reflective of the arts' current momentous energy.

The official launch weekend will take place solely over Zoom, as S.P.O.T. is an online-based company built to suit the needs of our changing world. The weekend will entail meeting the team of mentors; a benefit concert put on by the S.P.O.T. mentors, a dance masterclass, and guest speaker Q&A's featuring Broadway artists Ali Stroker, Juwan Crawley, and Dan Macke.

Ali Stroker needs no introduction, but to highlight some of her recent success, she made history when she originated the role of 'Anna' in Deaf West's 2015 revival of Spring Awakening, and continued to flourish as she acquired the role of 'Ado Annie' in Oklahoma, the musical revival on Broadway, directed by Daniel Fish. Ali's motto, "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities." relays her humane and defying optimism to help others through the arts. Juwan Crawley is a multifaceted singer, actor, writer, whose most notable credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broadway's Aladdin, and his

E.P.: Becoming. Juwan will be speaking on behalf of the Black experience as an artist and how financially accessible arts education is challenging to come by. Another guest speaker making an appearance at our SPOTlight Festival is Dan Macke. Dan is currently on hold to resume his role in Dear Evan Hansen once Broadway returns. While Dan believes "any and all education needs to be financially accessible", he also perceives arts education to be "just as valuable as any other field of study", and will open up more on his journey at the Festival weekend.

Registration is open for the official launch weekend at S.P.O.T.'s website www.spotmentorship.com and is free of charge (donation recommended). For more information on S.P.O.T. visit their website or email admin@spotmentorship.com.







