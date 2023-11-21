SPACE on Ryder Farm Launches Come to the Table Initiative

Registration will begin December 8 at 10:00 AM EST.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

SPACE On Ryder Farm has announced a new five-year initiative, Come to the Table, and has opened 2024 applications.

SPACE’s signature program, the Creative Residency, has provided artists with the opportunity to create and ideate in the company of others away from the stress and noise of everyday life since 2011. In 2024, they will add another leaf to the table through a new initiative: Come to the Table.

The Come to the Table Initiative is a five-year initiative expanding the reach of SPACE’s communal table to facilitate cross-industry communication and invigorate artists, innovators, and leaders to help rebuild a sustainable future for the arts.

Beginning in 2024, Phase 1 will be focused on relationship-building between theater artists, administrators, and educators. Residents will be invited to spend two, non-contiguous weeks on the farm—one traditional residency week with time and space for individual work alongside other residents working in similar parts of the industry and a second residency week which combines individual work time with facilitated sessions for blended groups of residents from different parts of the industry. 

SPACE is inviting individual theater artists, theater administrators, and theater educators to apply for the 2024 Creative Residencies. They invite those interested to watch the informational video, read through the program details, and attend a 90-min virtual Q&A on November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST.

Learn more here.





