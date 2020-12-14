Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Second Session of Roundabout TheatreLab







Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the second session of Roundabout TheatreLab, a program of interactive workshops designed to connect audiences interested in exploring the crafts of theatrical writing and directing, directly with Roundabout artists. The first, sold-out, session of TheatreLab was completed this fall.

The next Theatre Lab will begin in February offering five course options with five instructors: Directors Steve H. Broadnax III and Miranda Haymon and Playwrights/Composers Nathan Alan Davis, Adam Gwon and Daniel Zaitchik. The length and structure of each interactive workshop is determined by the artists, to best suit their subject matter. All courses will be strictly limited in attendance.

All enrollment fees will go directly to the artists.

Steve H. Broadnax III (upcoming Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway) will teach "The Direction of Story," concentrating on The Principles and procedures of play direction led by story analysis. The course will explore the process of preparing a play for production, including the script's scoring as a foundation, creation of controlling ideas, developing a ground plan, casting, and staging projects in American realism.

Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem) will teach "Four Beginnings," a playwriting workshop, designed for students to engage in an in-depth analysis of four playscripts and write the beginnings of four new plays of their own.

Adam Gwon (Scotland, PA and Roundabout Board Member) will teach "Musical Theatre Songwriting: Collaboration Lab," a musical theatre collaboration bootcamp. The course will cover basics of the craft, then embark on a collaboration marathon: composers and lyricists will be paired up each week with a prompt to inspire a brand-new song. Through weekly feedback sessions, writers will hone their skills, broaden their toolkit, and step up their collaboration game. Open to new and returning students of all experience levels; composers should be comfortable presenting songs live or via recording.

Miranda Haymon (Roundabout Resident Director) will teach "Director as Generator," a lab designed to put directors in the position to adapt, direct, and produce their own new works for the stage.

Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine) will teach "One Voice: Writing Music & Lyrics Alone," a lab specifically for solo songwriters, to celebrate the mysterious process of collaborating with ourselves.

For more information about the Roundabout TheatreLab or to enroll, visit Roundabout TheatreLab