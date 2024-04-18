Roundabout Now Accepting Applications for Theatrical Workforce Development Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Applications are now open for Cohort 7 of Roundabout Theatre Company and Education at Roundabout's Theatrical Workforce Development Program, one of the theatre industry’s first workforce development programs to train and place young adults in professional technical theatre careers.

This year, the Theatrical Workforce Development Program expands to include a new Administrative Fellowship. Similar to Roundabout’s technical theatre training program, this new Administrative Fellowship aims to increase access to careers in the arts and entertainment industry for New Yorkers.

The TWDP Administrative Fellows program will consist of a cohort of six Administrative Fellows working full- time over 12 months. Each Administrative Fellow will receive an hourly wage, health benefits, cost-of-living scholarships, local transportation subsidy, and extensive wraparound training/professional development. The program will include an intensive baseline training to support the onboarding and skill building process for the Fellows as they begin their year with Roundabout. Fellows will be hosted by the following departments: Artistic, Development, Education, Finance/Human Resources, Management, and Marketing.

“The goal of our Career Training programs is to offer pathways for dynamic theatre professionals, and we hope this new iteration of TWDP will connect aspiring NYC based Arts Administrators to sustainable careers at Roundabout and New York City’s vital arts and culture sector,” says Jennifer DiBella, Roundabout’s Director of Education. Roundabout’s 2016 launch of the Theatrical Workforce Development Program: Technical Fellowship has already had an impact on the field. Out of 114 Fellows from 6 cohorts, 78% are working in the field and many are in the Broadway & Off-Broadway theatres. The new Administrative Fellowship program aims to have similar results. The program will train Fellows and provide work-based learning experiences, positioning them to work across the culture sector at the conclusion of the Fellowship.

The Theatrical Workforce Development Program is open to any NYC residents, with at least a high school diploma (or equivalent), who are eligible to work in the US. People from underrepresented communities in the arts are strongly encouraged to apply.

ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP – Cohort 1

Fellows will participate in and contribute to an entire artistic season while sharing in the daily organizational operations. Fellows will engage in long-term projects with increasing responsibilities, attend regular workshops and weekly seminars, and receive on-the-job mentorship and training from their host department.



• Full time position from September 2024 – August 2025

• 40 hours a week

• Paid an hourly rate of $16 for 2024 and $16.50 for 2025

• Monthly MTA cards and housing support ($300 per month) provided

• Ability to work overtime and opt into benefits such as health insurance

• Office hours generally Mon – Fri from 10am – 6pm (some nights and weekends required)

Positions are available in the Artistic, Development, Education, Finance/HR, General Management, and Marketing departments.

Virtual Info Sessions: Tuesday, May 7, and Thursday, May 23, from 6:30 – 7:30 PM Application Deadline: June 2, 2024

To learn more and apply, please visit: https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/education/career- training/administrative-fellowships/

TECHNICAL THEATRE TRAINING FELLOWSHIP – Cohort 7

Roundabout Theatre Company, in partnership with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (I.A.T.S.E), is recruiting young New Yorkers, ranging from 18-24 years old, to train for behind-the-scenes theatre careers. Participants learn hands-on skills in four disciplines while training with some of the industry’s top working professionals.



• Part-time position from September 2024 – August 2025

• Approximately 29 hours a week

• Paid an hourly rate of $16 for 2024 and $16.50 for 2025

• Monthly MTA cards provided

• Weekly training has a fluctuating schedule and ability to work nights and weekends required

• Fellows are matched with an I.A.T.S.E. mentor and a TWDP program alumni mentor

Participants receive training in multiple areas of technical theatre including carpentry, lighting, audio, and wardrobe.

Virtual Info Session: Tuesday, May 14 from 3:30 – 5:30 PM

In-Person Info Sessions: Friday, May 24 from 6:00PM—8:00PM; Friday, May 31 from 3:30PM—5:30PM; and Monday, June 3 from 6:00PM—8:00PM.

Please Note: Attending an info session is a mandatory part of the application process for each cohort. Candidates will be emailed a link to apply to the program after they have attended an info session.





To learn more and sign up for an info session, please visit: https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/education/career-training/theatrical-workforce-development-program/





