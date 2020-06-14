Rabbi James Rudin Joins Casting Director Daughter Jen Rudin For Father's Day Chat

Award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and author of Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins) continues to offer twice monthly online support chats for young actors and their parents during the pandemic. The meetings are attended by hundreds of parents and young actors from all over the world and take place via Zoom at 2 pm EST every other Wednesday.

This week, to celebrate Father's Day, Rudin's guest will be her own dad, Pulitzer-Prize nominated and renowned Rabbi James Rudin. Rabbi Rudin will share his wisdom and stories from his own experiences as a stage parent back in the 1980s.

"We always hear about stage moms schlepping their kids to auditions so I'm looking forward to my father sharing some of his own stories from the business," Jen shared. "For instance, when he and my mom Marcia Rudin BOTH insisted on accompanying me to the Sesame Street set when I filmed an episode back in 1987, and no one from production could find either of them because they'd wandered off checking out Big Bird's nest. Or when I was The Cat in the Hat in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1995 and my father, freezing in the bleachers at the parade muttered to my mom: "For this we spent money on acting classes and theater camp?" More fun stories and advice will be shared live on Wednesday.

To sign up for Rudin's weekly chats, visit www.jenrudincasting.com.

If you can't make the chats, Rudin posts them in her popular Confessions of a Casting Director podcast, launched after the success of her book Confessions of a Casting Director published by HarperCollins.

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.











