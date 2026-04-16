RWS Global Founder Ryan Stana Steps Back; Jake McCoy Named Interim CEO

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RWS Global's Founder, Chairman & CEO Ryan Stana will transition to Executive Chairman. Current Chief Operating Officer Jake McCoy has been appointed Interim CEO. The transition was announced by Stana with the support of Bluestone Equity Partners, RWS Global's minority investor, as well as the company's Board of Directors.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Orlando, Sydney, and Riyadh, with dedicated studios in New York and the UK. The company delivers entertainment and sports experiences for global brands, cruise lines, sports properties, and venue owners, with blue-chip clients such as Apple, Carnival, The Coca-Cola Company, FIFA, Merlin Entertainments, NFL, Warner Bros., and many more. With end-to-end capabilities spanning ideation to execution, RWS Global produces over one million live moments daily and employs more than 8,000 people worldwide.

After five years of exponential expansion, the company is well positioned to enter its next stage of evolution. This leadership structure will enable Stana to focus on long‑term strategy, vision and new growth frontiers while McCoy focuses on driving operational excellence and day‑to‑day execution.

Stana, who has led RWS Global since founding it 23 years ago, has scaled the company into a premier provider of live entertainment, expanding its global footprint, diversifying its offerings, and attracting top talent from around the world. As Executive Chairman, he will continue to support the leadership team and partner closely with McCoy to ensure continuity and sustained momentum.

As Interim CEO, McCoy will oversee global operations and drive execution across the business. A tenured leader at RWS Global, he brings more than a decade of experience across divisions and markets. He began his career at RWS Global as a production manager and has played a key role in building the company's operational infrastructure and scaling its global footprint.

As COO, McCoy led global expansion initiatives and operational excellence across land, sea & sports production. In 2022, he relocated to the UK to establish the company's presence there and will remain based in the UK.

The search for a permanent CEO is underway and is being led by Bluestone Equity Partners. Candidates can submit applications to: RWSSearch@bluestoneequity.com.

To support this transition, Chief Financial Officer Chris Lucarz has been appointed Interim President & CFO, with expanded oversight of financial performance, operations, and business discipline.





