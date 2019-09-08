Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: William Ivey Long

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales sits down with William Ivey Long!

This 6-time Tony Award Winning Costume Designer discusses what keeps him going after opening his 74th and 75th Broadway shows, 1 day apart, this past season.

This 6-time Tony Award winner (with 17 total nominations) has a legendary 43 year career as a costume designer on Broadway, and he's nowhere close to stopping! This Raleigh, NC native shares his incredible story in a special two-part episode.

In 2000, Long was chosen by The National Theatre Conference as its "Person of the Year" and was honored with the "Legend of Fashion" Award by the Art Institute of Chicago in 2003. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame for 2005. His professional credits go on forever, but he won his Tonys for Nine, Crazy for You, The Producers, Hairspray, Grey Gardens, and the 2013 revival of Cinderella. He now has two productions currently running on Broadway: Beetlejuice and Tootsie..

In this episode, among many other things, we discuss:

How he lived in Raleigh Little Theatre's dressing room for the first few years of his life

Leaving the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (where he originally studied art history) to attend the Yale School of Drama

Rooming with some modern day celebrity powerhouses (Sigourney and Meryl, among others) and studying set design under Ming Cho Lee.

Why he continues to do what he does, and what keeps him motivated after 75 productions

How he still stays grounded to his southern roots

