Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Kirsten Scott

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomes Kirsten Scott!

The bubbly and bright Kirsten Scott is taking the Off-Broadway the stage by storm as Sherrie in the 10th Anniversary revival of Rock Of Ages.

In this episode, in addition to discussing the norm that are the ups and downs of this rocky business we call theatre life, Kirsten discusses:

Why she turned down her Broadway debut to attend college

Dealing with the "personal loss" that was the extremely short run of Big Fish

Her decision to get married at such a young age and how she continues to make it work

Listen to the episode below!

Kirsten made her Broadway debut in Hairspray right after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, a role which she initially turned down right before starting her freshman year. She has been seen in the Broadway productions of Jersey Boys, Big Fish, and Follies. Kirsten is tearing up the stage in Rock Of Ages -- recently extended into 2020!

The Theatre Podcast is a weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

