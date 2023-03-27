Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Natasha Yvette Williams







NaTasha Yvette Williams is an actress who has starred in Broadway shows, including "The Color Purple", "A Night with Janice Joplin", "Waitress", "Chicago", "Chicken and Biscuits", and "Porgy and Bess". Her national credits include "Waitress", "Xanadu", "The Drowsy Chaperone", and "All Shook Up". Natasha has also starred in several tv shows and movies such as "Harlem", "I Take Thee Zoe", and "Better Late Than Never" among others. You can also catch her in "Alice", the Disney Plus' "Better Late Than Never", and the Netflix series "Partner Track". She's currently on stage originating the role of Sweet Sue in the latest production of "Some Like It Hot".

NaTasha Yvette Williams is currently originating the role of Sweet Sue in the brand new production of "Some Like It Hot" on Broadway. She gets real as she opens up about why she doesn't consider herself a singer, admitting that she's still a little insecure about her singing, but despite dealing with imposter syndrome, Natasha remains positive by constantly reminding herself that everything is a challenge, a lesson, and a blessing. She also shares where she used to get validation and why all the validation she needs now comes from her. Being a part of "Some Like It Hot", she continues her goal to develop a great relationship with each and every other cast member and see how it unfolds on stage. Natasha recalls watching Lily Tomlin in "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe," which sparked something in her to join the musical theatre, and why she wants to have the same impact on other people whenever she performs.

