Photo Flash: Inside Industry Reading Of THREETIMESFAST Starring Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Adam Halpin and More

ThreeTimesFast, a new musical by Teresa Lotz and Naomi Matlow, held industry readings on February 3rd and 4th, 2020 in New York City. ThreeTimesFast features music by Teresa Lotz, lyrics by Naomi Matlow, and book by Lotz and Matlow. The reading was directed by Michael Bello (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, We Are The Tigers), with music direction by Elizabeth Doran (Mean Girls) and dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska (Agent 355). Stage Management was by Helen Irene Muller, with casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting.

See photos below!

The cast featured Leana Rae Concepcion, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme, Great Comet), Adam Halpin (Dogfight, Come From Away), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland, The Addams Family), Emma Lord, Sydney Parra, and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

About the Show: Fifteen-year-old Olivia Klemons loves to edit her life through her video camera, but what happens when she can't edit what is happening inside her head? ThreeTimesFast follows Olivia and her family as she wades through the stress of high school, an unexpected crush, a move to a new house, and on top of it all-- her diagnosis with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. When the steps to healing force Olivia to face her deepest fears, she and her family must uncover a strength they never knew they had. ThreeTimesFast was featured in June 2019 at the Florida Festival of New Musicals at the Winter Park Playhouse.

For more information, email ThreeTimesFastTheMusical@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Michael R. Dekker







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You