Photo Flash: Bonnie Comley of BroadwayHD Speaks on TV of Tomorrow Panel

The TV Of Tomorrow NYC conference has become the leading venue for agencies, brands, broadcasters, content-owners and adtech companies to explore the complex interrelationships between audience measurement, big data, and advanced advertising and to network with the creative and business communities that have emerged on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch, TikTok and other social-video.

Bonnie Comley, founder of BroadwayHD, was asked to provide insights on the Niche OTT: New Kinds of Opportunities for New Kinds of Content panel. Comley discussed how content providers are developing new kinds of viewing experiences, audience relationships, distribution channels and marketing and monetization strategies in the OTT space.

"There are over 14 million people who buy tickets to Broadway shows in New York City ever year. Tickets average around $100 each, which creates a barrier for some fans to experience the theater. BroadwayHD aims to make theatrical content accessible without the cost and geographic barriers. We work to connect our brand with internationally recognized megabrands and star power and provide the consumer with access," stated Comley, "The channelization of streaming, which we benefit from, is forcing consumers to adapt to the idea of having multiple services. This adaptation will allow for niche services to connect directly with their most valuable customers. This is providing an amazing opportunity for BroadwayHD. We have built a technology platform that allows global 24/7 access for theater fans to engage with the live theater content that they love. We are the biggest commercial for Broadway as a brand on the internet."

Tracy Swedlow created InteractiveTV Today & The TV of Tomorrow Show in 1997 to bring together tv leadership, content creators and the supporting industries. Mike Chapman of Accenture Strategy moderated the Niche OTT panel, which included Matt Smith of Comcast, Matt Duckor of Conde Nast, and Natalie Mayslish of College Humor. For more information on TV of Tomorrow see: www.thetvoftomorrowshow.com







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You