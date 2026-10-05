Oracle's $10M Brings Nashville Symphony Back; NLRB Targets Casa Bonita

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Industry News - October 5, 2026

Money and labor run through this week's news. Oracle's $10 million commitment to the Nashville Symphony reinstates a season that had been cut, while the Kennedy Center Honors will be held in an arena because the center's main building remains closed. Meanwhile, Equity is pressing on two fronts: a federal labor complaint over its bargaining rights in Denver, and a new contract framework that brings union protections to one-night developmental work. Underneath it all is a steady churn at the top. Arts organizations from Chicago to Sarasota to Melbourne are rethinking who runs them, and a wave of renovated and reopening venues shows where capital is still flowing. Together these stories show how institutions are rebuilding their footing.

Industry Trends

The National Labor Relations Board accused Casa Bonita in Denver of unfair labor practices, including refusal to bargain with Actors' Equity Association and discrimination against unionized employees through illegal firings and reduced hours. (Read more)

Charlie Sutton, a veteran Broadway performer and director who originated roles has been named Artistic Director of Broadway Dreams. Sutton will guide the nonprofit's artistic programming and mentorship-driven education. (Read more)

Composer and performer Blake Allen worked with Actors' Equity Association to create a new contract framework for THE CEILING, a one-night developmental musical presentation, ensuring cast and stage managers receive union compensation and benefits. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

The discourse surrounding reasons for reviving musicals on Broadway is a relatively recent phenomenon. These days, if a show is announced for a revival, a sentence that often follows is: “Why are they reviving it?” (Read more)

the cell in Chelsea will present 22 new projects from over 27 resident playwrights, composers, designers, and interdisciplinary artists developing new work through readings, workshops, and staged productions. (Read more)

Ken Davenport Promotes Morgan Cavendish to COO, Adds Three Staff Members

Ken Davenport's production company announced the promotion of Morgan Cavendish to chief operating officer and three new hires as the company develops upcoming musicals including THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION and SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE THE MUSICAL. (Read more)

Regional

The 2026 Kennedy Center Honors will be held at Capital One Arena on December 7 as the center's main building remains closed amid an ongoing court fight. (Read more)

Chandler Center for the Arts will reopen following a $3 million renovation with a week of community events, free open house, and performances by Shanghai Ballet and Sara Evans. (Read more)

Lookingglass Theatre Company Unveils New Leadership Structure

Lookingglass Theatre Company has revealed a new leadership structure that brings together four longtime members of its ensemble and new Board leadership, marking the next chapter for the Tony Award-winning Chicago theater company. (Read more)

Sarasota Opera has appointed PJ Albert to the role of Managing Director, a newly defined position that will oversee finance and theater operations and be a key partner to General & Artistic Director Richard Russell. (Read more)

Oracle is investing $10 million in a strategic partnership with the Nashville Symphony, enabling the orchestra to reinstate its season and recall furloughed musicians and staff members. (Read more)

The Dallas Opera appointed Nicholas Ivor Martin as Director of Operations and Matthew Hrdlicka as Director of Artistic Administration, along with Greta Shelley Medina as Public Relations and Strategic Relations Advisor for Mexico and Latin America. (Read more)

International

Arts Centre Melbourne's Ian Potter State Theatre reopens following its first major refurbishment since 1984, featuring improved accessibility, state-of-the-art technical upgrades, and preserved heritage design elements. (Read more)

Choreographer Melanie Lane will assume the role of Artistic Director and Co-CEO at Lucy Guerin Inc., succeeding founder Lucy Guerin after 25 years leading the Australian dance company. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Cleveland Orchestra musicians settle, the Loew's Paradise returns as a 4,000-seat Bronx venue, NYC gives away 70,000 Met Opera tickets, and Equity wins a five-day rehearsal week in Scotland. Read the full roundup. (Read more)

Drunk Shakespeare's producers sue Amazon, NYC Ballet and SF Opera reach orchestra deals, AKA names a global CEO, and NYPL lands a record $60M gift. Plus leadership moves at Soulpepper and the Florida Theatre, and remembering Duncan Sheik. (Read more)

Kennedy Center warns of bankruptcy, SF Opera cancels over a strike, and Gate Theatre closes after 50 years — plus Shaw Festival's $25M rebuild, new leaders at Le Petit and Quantum, and what Broadway's SEC filings reveal. (Read more)

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