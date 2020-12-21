Open Jar Studios Names Rich Bittner As Chief Operating Officer







Open Jar Studios today announced that industry veteran Rich Bittner will become their Chief Operating Officer. Bittner, who was previously the Director of Operations, brings more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry to Open Jar Studios.

Bittner was recently General Manager at RWS Entertainment Group where he oversaw the relocation and expansion of their administrative offices and construction of rehearsal studios. Bittner was awarded Event Producer of the Year (2007: Event Solutions Magazine) while working as a producer for Barkley Kalpak Agency and was the Associate Director and Production Manager of The Drama Desk Awards.

"Rich has guided us through an extremely challenging year," said Open Jar Studios President Jeff Whiting, "and his leadership has been key to helping us navigate through the simultaneous growth of the studios and the transformation of the studios into a PPE factory during the pandemic."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studios partnered with the NYC/EDC to create over 51,000 hospital gowns for the NYC public hospitals, employing over 400 individuals from the Broadway community, as part of The Broadway Relief Project.

In addition to ensuring exceptional guest service and a safe and harmonious work environment at Open Jar Studios, Bittner will oversee the many special projects that occur at the studios, including The Broadway Inclusion Project, which dedicates 500 hours of studio space to Black, Indigenous and other marginalized artists to develop new works, and The Broadway Relief Concert Series, which raises money for The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Actor's Fund, and other charitable organizations.

A classically trained dancer, Bittner performed on stage in such productions as The Radio City Christmas Spectacular and also worked as choreographer for Walt Disney Entertainment and Disney Cruise Line. Rich lives in Long Island City, NY with his wife Stephanie and son Cooper.