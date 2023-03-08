Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Only Make Believe' Non-Profit Serves 100,000 Children

For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children who live with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities.

Mar. 08, 2023  


'Only Make Believe' Non-Profit Serves 100,000 Children
One of the most well-connected but lesser known non-profits, Only Make Believe (OMB), will reach a milestone this spring when it will celebrate serving 100,000 children since its inception back in 1999. Adding to the excitement, current OMB Board Member Brad Oscar will join the cast of "Oliver," which will run from May 3-14 at New York City Center, and former OMB actor David Shih will make his Broadway debut in "Life of Pi," which opens in previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 9th and officially opens on March 30th.
For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children who live with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities. Through OMB, professional actors work with these children either in-person or virtually to empower and explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking and express emotion through interactive theatre.
"We are so grateful for having the privilege of positively affecting the lives of tens of thousands of children throughout the decades," said Tamela Aldridge, Executive Artistic Director of Only Make Believe. "We are committed to bringing the joy and magic of interactive theatre to many more children for years to come. Only Make Believe looks forward to continuing our work with the amazing Broadway talent that lends to our success as we expand our programming both virtually and in-person across the country."
The Only Make Believe (OMB) program debuted in October 1999 at Rusk Institute's Pediatric Unit, NYU Langone Medical Center. Dena Hammerstein established OMB in memory of her husband James (son of theatre legend Oscar Hammerstein), for his dedication to the theatre and her own passionate love for children in need. The concept of OMB developed out of Dena's desire to introduce children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities to the magical world of theatre. OMB expanded to the Washington, DC area in 2012, and adapted to virtual programming throughout the pandemic. It continues today with a hybrid model.
To learn more about Only Make Believe, please visit www.onlymakebelieve.org. To schedule an interview, please contact Christopher Wilson via email at cwilson@onlymakebelieve.org or by calling 202.299.0855.




