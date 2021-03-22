Next Wave Initiative's Inaugural Winners Announced
The winners include Quashierra Muhammad, Ifeyinwa Arinze, Omolade Wey, Sally Dean, and Ural Grant.
The Next Wave Initiative, a scholarship and development branch of The Directors Company dedicated to future Black Theatre makers, has announced the winners of it's inaugural cycle. The winners include Quashierra Muhammad (The Ailvin Ailey Dance Award), Ifeyinwa Arinze (The Spike Lee Directing Award), Omolade Wey (The Hattie McDaniel Acting Award), Sally Dean (The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Award) and Ural Grant (The Black Exellence Impact Award). All 5 winners will receive financial scholarships ranging from $500- $1,959 towards their undergraduate or MFA education.
Founded in summer 2020, by Broadway multi-hyphenate Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, Polkadots), NWI has fundraised over $30,000 towards future programming and awards. Their other programs include the James Baldwin Group and the First Burp Residency. NWI's 2021 selection committee included Zhailon Levingston (Tina), Alan Wiggins (The Lion King), Harold Lewter (CLA Partners) and TyNia Brandon (Beautiful).
Visit here to donate or learn more about The Next Wave Initiative.