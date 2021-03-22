Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Next Wave Initiative's Inaugural Winners Announced

The winners include Quashierra Muhammad, Ifeyinwa Arinze, Omolade Wey, Sally Dean, and Ural Grant.

Mar. 22, 2021  


Next Wave Initiative's Inaugural Winners Announced

The Next Wave Initiative, a scholarship and development branch of The Directors Company dedicated to future Black Theatre makers, has announced the winners of it's inaugural cycle. The winners include Quashierra Muhammad (The Ailvin Ailey Dance Award), Ifeyinwa Arinze (The Spike Lee Directing Award), Omolade Wey (The Hattie McDaniel Acting Award), Sally Dean (The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Award) and Ural Grant (The Black Exellence Impact Award). All 5 winners will receive financial scholarships ranging from $500- $1,959 towards their undergraduate or MFA education.
Founded in summer 2020, by Broadway multi-hyphenate Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, Polkadots), NWI has fundraised over $30,000 towards future programming and awards. Their other programs include the James Baldwin Group and the First Burp Residency. NWI's 2021 selection committee included Zhailon Levingston (Tina), Alan Wiggins (The Lion King), Harold Lewter (CLA Partners) and TyNia Brandon (Beautiful).
Visit here to donate or learn more about The Next Wave Initiative.

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald


Related Articles View More Industry Stories
Theatre Communications Group Announces Chi è di Scena? ITI Meets USA Photo

Theatre Communications Group Announces 'Chi è di Scena? ITI Meets USA'

Industry Pro Newsletter: Artists Want to Get Back to Work, And It is Increasingly Possible Photo

Industry Pro Newsletter: Artists Want to Get Back to Work, And It is Increasingly Possible

Be An #ArtsHero to Hold Arts Education Town Hall Photo

Be An #ArtsHero to Hold Arts Education Town Hall

BWW Exclusive: Kristins Korner with Special Guest Joe Barros! Photo

BWW Exclusive: Kristin's Korner with Special Guest Joe Barros!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors' Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELLE OF AMHERST
  • Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Opening Night of First-Ever Festival at South Florida Fairgrounds  
  • Milagro Center Launches 'Every Child's Bright Future Champion' Program to Encourage Monthly Giving
  • Palm Beach Symphony to Welcome Vladimir Feltsman March 21