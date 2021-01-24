Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical Theatre Podcast DEAR FRIENDS Launches

The show premiered with two debut episodes on January 18th, 2021.

Jan. 24, 2021  


New Musical Theatre Podcast DEAR FRIENDS Launches

From the minds of Musicals with Cheese and Once More with Dragons! comes a brand new musical theatre podcast on the world renowned Broadway Podcast Network. Introducing The Dear Friends Podcast: An Advice Podcast for the Musical Minded.

The show features the real-life friends: Christi Esterle (Musical Hell), Emily Clark (Stealing Focus), and Jesse "Jess" McAnally (Musicals with Cheese) who are here to take your questions and turn them, into brilliant nuggets of wisdom, giving anecdotes, personal experiences, and depths of humor, honesty, and heaping helpings of empathetic sincerity in a cynical world.

The hosts are sent in advice questions of all sorts, and they do their best to offer the best advice given the situation presented. Alongside the advice from your hosts, each host will also give a musical theater song that may help you through your dilemma, because what can help all situations more than musicals?

Made for people who like musical theater, self love, safe spaces, healthy friendships and happy endings, "The Dear Friends Podcast" has a goal is to bring a few minutes of warmth and happiness to listeners every other week.

The show premiered with two debut episodes on January 18th, 2021. Both episodes can be found on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Now available wherever you listen to podcasts - Apple, Spotify, and more!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Tech Crew T-Shirt
Actor T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Mug


Related Articles View More Industry Stories
MUSICALS WITH CHEESE Discusses FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE With Adam Wachter Photo

MUSICALS WITH CHEESE Discusses FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE With Adam Wachter

TRU Announces Community Gathering via Zoom on The Dramatists Guild Digital Rights Agreemen Photo

TRU Announces Community Gathering via Zoom on The Dramatists Guild Digital Rights Agreement

Guests Announced For Episode 31 Of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable Photo

Guests Announced For Episode 31 Of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable

TRU Announces Submissions are Open for a New Spring Term of Producer Development & Men Photo

TRU Announces Submissions are Open for a New Spring Term of Producer Development & Mentorship Program


More Hot Stories For You

  • MOONSTONE CONNECTIONS Podcast Presents Amelia Acosta
  • Fan Leaves $1.2 Million to Opera Theatre of St. Louis Sparking a Court Fight Amongst Her Heirs
  • BWW Interview: Billy Stritch Talks Mel Torme
  • VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of BILLY STRITCH SINGS MEL TORME at The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season, TRIBUTES