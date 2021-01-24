New Musical Theatre Podcast DEAR FRIENDS Launches







From the minds of Musicals with Cheese and Once More with Dragons! comes a brand new musical theatre podcast on the world renowned Broadway Podcast Network. Introducing The Dear Friends Podcast: An Advice Podcast for the Musical Minded.

The show features the real-life friends: Christi Esterle (Musical Hell), Emily Clark (Stealing Focus), and Jesse "Jess" McAnally (Musicals with Cheese) who are here to take your questions and turn them, into brilliant nuggets of wisdom, giving anecdotes, personal experiences, and depths of humor, honesty, and heaping helpings of empathetic sincerity in a cynical world.

The hosts are sent in advice questions of all sorts, and they do their best to offer the best advice given the situation presented. Alongside the advice from your hosts, each host will also give a musical theater song that may help you through your dilemma, because what can help all situations more than musicals?

Made for people who like musical theater, self love, safe spaces, healthy friendships and happy endings, "The Dear Friends Podcast" has a goal is to bring a few minutes of warmth and happiness to listeners every other week.

The show premiered with two debut episodes on January 18th, 2021. Both episodes can be found on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Now available wherever you listen to podcasts - Apple, Spotify, and more!