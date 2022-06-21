New Musical Comedy DON'T CALL ME JOHN! Will Have Industry Concert Readings This Week







Don't Call Me John!, a new musical comedy with an original book by Chris Recker, music by Ben Moss, and lyrics by Tony Oblen, will present industry preview readings on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 at Open Jar Studios in New York City.

Don't Call Me John! stars Tony nominees Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country) and Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as well as Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels), Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things), Stephen Carlile (The Lion King), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge), and Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles). Rounding out the all-star cast are Angel Lozada, Barrie Lobo McLain, Onyie Nwachukwu, and Alan Wiggins.

The reading will feature direction by Christine O'Grady, music direction by Ben Moss, associate music direction by Jane Cardona, and stage management by Roe Manzo. Casting by Benton Whitley, CSA - Stewart/Whitley.

ABOUT DON'T CALL ME JOHN!

Don't Call Me John! is a raucous backstage love letter to the industrial musical.

During their heyday in the 1950's and 60's, industrial musicals (or "industrials" for short) were commonplace at Corporate America's annual conferences and sales meetings. Companies like Chevrolet, Coca-Cola and Xerox spent big bucks producing Broadway-caliber shows designed to motivate and educate their employees, often times only to be seen once or twice before vanishing forever.

Although Broadway legends like Kander & Ebb, Harnick & Bock, Bob Fosse and Chita Rivera were central in creating and performing these elaborate productions, this elusive sub-genre of musical theatre never got the spotlight it deserved. Until now.

It's New York City, 1969! Tenacious songwriter Bernie Taylor finally gets a shot to make a name for herself. The catch? She'll need to write an industrial musical for Liberty Bathrooms, America's leading toilet manufacturer. What's more, her co-writer, industrial musical veteran Peter Broman, only seems interested in salvaging his own nosediving career. When a madcap cast of characters joins the mix, the duo discovers they'll need more than singing toilets and dancing plumbers to keep their show from being flushed down the john.

This hilarious, feel-good musical reminds us to shoot for the moon, even when life deals you the can.

For more information, visit www.DontCallMeJohnMusical.com and Instagram @DontCallMeJohnMusical.