Natalie Joy Johnson and More To Star In Industry Presentation Of New Mae West Musical

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DM & Co. Productions will present industry presentations of the new musical Come Up and See Me Sometime: Return of the Notorious M.A.E on July 30 at 2:00 PM and July 31 at 11:00 AM at Sunlight Studios in New York City.

Come Up and See Me Sometime: Return of the Notorious M.A.E. is a new musical celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Mae West. Told through three dynamic actresses who embody Mae across time, the musical traces her rise from vaudeville performer to groundbreaking playwright, Hollywood superstar, and unapologetic cultural icon. Through her wit, resilience, and fearless defiance of censorship and convention, the show explores the lasting impact of a woman who reshaped entertainment on her own terms.

The production features three actresses portraying Mae West through distinct perspectives and lived experiences, serving as narrators who guide audiences through the remarkable story of one of entertainment's most enduring trailblazers.

Conceived by Don Mongitore, Come Up and See Me Sometime: Return of the Notorious M.A.E features a book by Don Mongitore and Kevin Smith Kirkwood, direction by Kevin Smith Kirkwood, music direction and arrangements by Drew Wutke, choreography by Julie O'Connell, dramaturg by Zoë Elizabeth Lillis, and casting by Darienne Orlansky. The score includes songs from Mae West's celebrated catalog alongside new original material by Wutke and Kirkwood.

The cast features Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots), Carla R. Stewart (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Color Purple), and Petralina Rae (Women on Fire) as Mae West. They are joined by Eric Chambliss, Michael Di Liberto, Kerry Flanagan, Gillian Han, Kira Sarai Helper, Mariah Lyttle, Sean Michael McGee, Sean Steele, and Melvin Tunstall.

Yves Allen will serve as the stage directions reader, with Shawn Dustin on drums. Celina Revollar will serve as Production Stage Manager, and Evan Bernardin Productions serves as General Manager.

Industry presentations of Come Up and See Me Sometime will take place on Thursday, July 30 at 2:00 PM and Friday, July 31 at 11:00 AM at Sunlight Studios in New York City. For more information, please contact: ReturnofthenotoriousMAE@gmail.com







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