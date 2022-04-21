Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michelle has worked on David Byrne’s American Utopia, Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, A Bronx Tale (the musical), Groundhog Day, Mean Girls, and more.

Apr. 21, 2022  


Michelle Farabaugh Appointed VP at Boneau/Bryan-Brown

Michelle Farabaugh has been appointed to the position of Vice President, Account Services at Boneau/Bryan-Brown.

Since 2012 Michelle has worked on dozens of musicals and plays on and off-Broadway at BBB, including David Byrne's American Utopia, Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, A Bronx Tale (the musical), Groundhog Day, Mean Girls, Something Rotten!, The Little Prince, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, as well as Manhattan Theatre Club and Audible Theater productions.

Michelle is a graduate of Villanova University and a full member of ATPAM.



