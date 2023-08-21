Memorial Service for Jack L. Goldstein, Former Executive Director of Save the Theaters & TDF, to Take Place in September

Pay tribute to the life and accomplishments of Jack L. Goldstein on September 6th.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23
Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 3 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Video: WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Photo 4 Video: WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'

Memorial Service for Jack L. Goldstein, Former Executive Director of Save the Theaters & TDF, to Take Place in September


A memorial service for Jack L. Goldstein, who organized a successful campaign in the 1980s to landmark over two dozen Broadway theatres, will be held on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 (5 PM) at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands, Cold Spring, NY.

In 1982, Goldstein, who had a background in historic preservation, came to New York during a difficult financial period for Broadway, and witnessed the wrenching destruction of the Helen Hayes and Morosco theatres, which generated huge protests by the acting community at that time. Jack quickly got involved and volunteered with the Committee to Save the Theaters, which had been formed by Actors' Equity Association. He soon shifted and then became the Executive Director of the committee's spinoff, Save The Theaters, Inc., where he worked for six years.

Under his leadership, Save The Theaters fought and succeeded in getting landmark designations for 27 Broadway theatres from the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Later he became the Executive Director of the Theatre Development Fund (TDF), where he initiated a design competition that led to the creation of the new TKTS discount ticket booth in Duffy Square, topped with a dramatic cascade of 27 ruby-red glass steps that rise above 47th St.

"Jack had a great artistic eye and a deep commitment to good government" said Gretchen Dykstra, the former President of the Times Square Business Improvement District.

Goldstein also served as Special Assistant for Government Affairs to AEA President Ron Silver, and as the Project Director for the Broadway Initiatives Working Group, which was formed to evaluate Broadway's future.

In 2014, Goldstein told a conference at the Skyscraper Museum that "the destruction in the center of Broadway of beloved, important and from the actors' point of view, irreplaceable instruments of their art form and communication was an affront."

During the Landmarks Preservation Commission hearings, Jack collaborated on a report with renowned architect Hugh Hardy to include the overall geometry of theaters - their shape, layout, and acoustical properties in addition to decorative details ̶ as standards for landmark designation.

As an avid collector, Goldstein traded art and antiques, beginning with a seasonal shop in Rehoboth, DE and later in Cold Spring, NY. He is survived by his brother Leonard Goldstein.

The memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, at 5:00 PM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands in Cold Spring, New York. Refreshments will be served. Church Address: St. Mary's Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands, 1 Chestnut Street, Cold Spring, NY 10516.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: A Shift in the Chicago Theatre Scene and Saving Theatre in Seattl Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: A Shift in the Chicago Theatre Scene and Saving Theatre in Seattle

In this issue, we explore the efforts being made to sustain theater scenes in various cities, the evolution of Chicago's theater landscape, and the exciting announcement of a new Broadway musical adaptation. We also take a look at strategies to keep the curtain from falling on Seattle's theater scene.

2
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin, and More To Star In RUNAWAY HOME Industry Reading Photo
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin, and More To Star In RUNAWAY HOME Industry Reading

The new musical 'Runaway Home' with book/lyrics by Darren J. Butler and music/lyrics by Judy Rodman will receive a 2-week developmental staged reading at NYC's Theatre Row this fall. Directed by Emma Denson and music directed by EMMY-winner Sean P. Pallatroni, the piece will be presented by an award-winning cast and creative team.

3
Broadway Across America Now Accepting Applications For BTC • BAA Fellowship Photo
Broadway Across America Now Accepting Applications For BTC • BAA Fellowship

Applications are now being accepted for the third annual Black Theatre Coalition • Broadway Across America (BTC•BAA) Fellowship program. This program takes place over 14 weeks each Spring semester and is offered for Black-identifying undergraduate college juniors/seniors, recent graduates, and early career professionals who are looking to learn the inner-workings of the commercial theater business and Broadway touring industry.

4
2012 Movie THE BRASS TEAPOT Optioned to Become Stage Musical Photo
2012 Movie THE BRASS TEAPOT Optioned to Become Stage Musical

Get the inside scoop on the 2012 indie film The Brass Teapot, which is being transformed into a pop-rock musical. Find out all the details about the adaptation and learn how this cult favorite is making its way to the stage.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
THE LION KING

Recommended For You