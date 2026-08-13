Meldio Platform to Turn Scripts Into Multi-Voice Audio Productions

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Meldio, an audio-production platform created by playwright and composer Richard Ehrlich, is bringing a new approach to hearing written creative work before traditional production.

Developed initially from Ehrlich's desire to hear his own dramatic writing performed during development, Meldio turns creator-owned text into multi-voice audio productions.

The platform identifies characters and speakers, assigns distinct voices, and allows creators to control casting and performance. Meldio also supports performance directions that influence how dialogue is delivered without becoming part of the spoken text, as well as background music and song integration.

Unlike conventional text-to-speech applications centered on a single narrator, Meldio was conceived as an audio-production environment for work involving multiple voices and creative direction.

The platform can be used to hear scenes, plays, screenplays, narrative material, podcast scripts and other creator-owned written content.

Ehrlich developed Meldio after working on his own plays and musicals and encountering a recurring problem: a writer can read a script repeatedly and still experience it differently when distinct voices actually speak the dialogue. Meldio is currently in beta as the platform moves toward broader availability. For more information and to try Meldio, visit meldio.ai.







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