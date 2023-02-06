Matt Rauch, Tina Benko & More to Star in DISRUPTION Readings at Open Jar Studios







DISRUPTION, a new play written by Andrew Stein and directed by Hersh Ellis (Rain and Zoe Save The World; Pacific Overtures) will have two special reading presentations on Thursday, February 16 at 12:00PM and 3:00PM at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th Floor).

The world premiere production of DISRUPTION will be talking place in London at a prominent off-West End theatre in July, 2023.

With every aspect of human life documented with data and disrupted by technology, will computers soon be able to tell us what will make us truly happy? And should we listen? One tech gazillionaire thinks so and is using his friends to prove it.

DISRUPTION features Matt Rauch ("New Amsterdam"), Tina Benko (Top Girls; Scenes from a Marriage), Victoire Charles (Ruined, "Pretty Little Liars"), Erik Lochtefeld (Misery; "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Emma Kikue ("The Sinner", "Elementary"), Bobby Moreno (Lazarus; "Homeland"), Barzin Akhavan (The Kite Runner), and Kea Trevett (The Last Match, "Fosse/Verdon").

DISRUPTION is produced by Jack DePalma and Max Needle.

"I'm thrilled and deeply honored that my first play will be premiering at such a high profile off West End theatre that will soon be announcing its schedule," said playwright Andrew Stein. "The idea that free will can be both compromised and enhanced by technology has been of interest to me for a long time and is at the heart of what prompted me to write this play."

Seating is limited; for tickets, please contact disruptiontheplay@gmail.com for availability and information.

(Playwright) Five years ago he restarted a writing career and has since written four full length plays, two of which were semi-finalists at O'Neill (Cringe in 2019 and Disruption in 2020). He has also written two comedy pilots. Prior to this he started a successful commercial real estate company. He is a graduate of Brown where he studied American Civilization and wrote plays. After graduating he continued writing and studied acting with Bill Esper.

HERSH ELLIS

(Director) Hersh Ellis is a NYC based theatre director and filmmaker. He recently directed the world premiere of Rain and Zoe Save the World at the Jermyn Street Theater Off West End, which was called "an inspired piece of physical theatre" by The Stage, and said to be "directed with delightful inventiveness" by Broadwayworld London. He was artistic director of Home Grown Theatre Co. in Kansas City for six seasons where he directed over 20 productions. For several years, he directed the Century Clubs annual benefit of A Christmas Carol (Starring Alec Baldwin, Sam Waterston, Marsha Mason and Chuck Cooper). Recent developmental projects: Mary and Max: The Musical by Crystal Skillman and Bobby Cronin (Dramatists Guild), Pulp Verite by Crystal Skillman (Urban Stages), Wanderer, or the Literal Extraterrestrial I Met on Grindr and the two part epic Turn Back Now both by Kaleb Tank (Chicago's Otherworld Theatre). He was directorial observer to Pacific Overtures (Classic Stage Company, starring George Takei) and worked on the world premiere of Heathers the Musical (New World Stages). He's a member of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, an alum of the Pace Performing Arts, an SDC Associate Member, and is repped by A3 Artists.