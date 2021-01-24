Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSICALS WITH CHEESE Discusses FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE With Adam Wachter

The episode is now available wherever you listen to podcasts - Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, and more!

Jan. 24, 2021  


"In a house that will never be a home..." This week the hosts of Musicals with Cheese Jesse McAnally & Andrew DeWolf are joined by Adam Wachter of Encore on Disney+ and composer of the musical Tarrytown to talk about the crazy stage musical from Michael John LaChiusa about the daughters of the president. They also touch on the extended history of Michael John LaChiusa on stage, and how different his work is than his contemporaries.

"Musicals with Cheese" is the brainchild of hosts Jesse McAnally and Andrew DeWolf the premise being, "Jess is a Musical Theatre expert, Andrew knows nothing about the Musical Theater world. Listen to hear the hilarity ensue as fresh eyes analyze musicals old & new."

