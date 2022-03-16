MTI Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights To License Official Camp Broadway Editions Of Popular Musicals For Summer Camps







Music Theatre International (MTI) and Broadway Education Alliance Inc. (BEA) announced today at the American Camp Association NY/NJ Conference, that MTI has acquired the exclusive, worldwide rights to license the Camp Broadway branded camp editions of popular Broadway musicals for the rapidly growing number of camps, summer schools and community organizations now presenting musical theatre enrichment programming for children.

For over 27 years, Camp Broadway has presented innovative and professionally produced musical theatre focused education and enrichment camps, in-person and digital workshops, and performance events at major venues in New York and around the country-providing a pathway for children, tweens, and teens to have authentic Broadway experiences.

Building on MTI's extensive catalogue of productions for amateurs, the company is launching Camp Broadway's new "theatre program in a box" to provide busy camp directors with everything they need to organize, staff, produce and present author-approved camp musicals. Camp Broadway's time-tested methodology includes program guidelines, staff training, authorized production assets, costume inspiration, and a wide range of reproducible materials from line assignments and lyrics to show themed creative activities and theatre games.

"Camps have emerged as an important part of the Broadway ecosystem," remarked John Prignano, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development at Music Theatre International. "As musicals have grown in popularity, so has the pressure on camp directors to do more with limited human and financial resources. Working with the Camp Broadway team we are enabling youth enrichment organizations to have authorized and easy-to-use materials for their camp shows."

"Our alliance with MTI marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Camp Broadway," explains Susan Lee, Chief Creative Officer for Camp Broadway and Founder of the Broadway Education Alliance. "Broadway is now mainstream, and audiences of all ages have fallen in love with musical theatre. It's more important now than ever, that children have fun new ways to socialize and collaborate. Creative play is a safe and effective way to teach children about people, places and situations that are outside of their own world. Broadway's canon is an untapped resource for teaching empathy, respect, kindness, and other important qualities. Camp Broadway can play an important part in helping today's kids develop their "character"-on and off the stage."

Camp Broadway was honored for its contribution to Broadway with a Special Drama Desk Award for is leadership in "introducing young people to the magic of theater" while also playing "a crucial role in creating tomorrow's audiences."

The first Camp Broadway musicals will be announced this spring. Please visit www.mtishows.com for the most updated information.