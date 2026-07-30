MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK Adds Alessandro Uzielli to Board of Directors

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MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK, the Brooklyn-based company known for presenting free theater, has appointed Alessandro Uzielli to its Board of Directors. The organization announced the addition as part of an effort to strengthen its leadership and expand its artistic programming.

A storyteller and entrepreneur whose career has been defined by a passion for brands, culture, and human connection, Uzielli has spent decades creating experiences that resonate across industries—from producing films in Hollywood and pioneering entertainment partnerships for Ford Motor Company to supporting British luxury craftsmanship and preserving one of Beverly Hills' most iconic restaurants.

'We are thrilled to welcome Alessandro to the Molière in the Park family,' said Kaliswa Brewster, Board President of Molière in the Park. 'His remarkable career reflects a deep understanding of storytelling's power to connect people across cultures and generations. His creative vision, strategic insight, and lifelong dedication to the arts make him an extraordinary addition to our Board as we continue to grow our impact in Brooklyn and beyond.'

Lucie Tiberghien, Executive Artistic Director of Molière in the Park, added, 'From the moment I met Alessandro, I was struck by his genuine belief in art's ability to bring people together. His career has crossed film, entertainment, design, hospitality, and philanthropy, but what connects it all is a deep appreciation for creating meaningful experiences. That perspective aligns beautifully with our mission at Molière in the Park. As we continue to grow and imagine new possibilities for free public theater, I know Alessandro's creativity, curiosity, and generosity will be an invaluable part of our future.'

A native New Yorker, Uzielli earned a degree in film from Boston University before receiving his MFA from the American Film Institute. He began his career as a film producer in Los Angeles before joining Ford Motor Company, where he founded the company's Global Brand Entertainment division. Under his leadership, Ford developed groundbreaking partnerships across film, television, music, and digital media, including high-profile collaborations with the James Bond franchise.

As a producer, Uzielli has helped bring numerous projects to audiences, including the documentary A Faster Horse, chronicling the development of the sixth-generation Ford Mustang; the award-winning mockumentary John Bronco; and The 7 Faces of Jane, which he co-produced alongside Roman Coppola and which featured the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Beyond entertainment, Uzielli has built an entrepreneurial career spanning luxury retail and hospitality. He was an owner of the British luxury brand Halcyon Days and played a pivotal role in preserving Hollywood history through his ownership and stewardship of La Dolce Vita, the legendary Beverly Hills restaurant closely associated with the city's golden era of film.

'I've long admired organizations that create opportunities for people to gather around great stories,' said Alessandro Uzielli. 'Molière in the Park's commitment to presenting world-class theater free of charge embodies that spirit in a truly meaningful way. I'm honored to join the Board and support Lucie, Kaliswa, and the entire team as they continue to build an organization that enriches Brooklyn's cultural landscape while making exceptional theater available to everyone.'

A passionate arts advocate and photography collector for more than thirty years, Uzielli has served on photography councils supporting several of the world's leading cultural institutions, including The Getty Center, LACMA, MOCA, DIA, and MoMA. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to the belief that great brands, memorable experiences, and meaningful stories all share a common purpose: bringing people together.

Uzielli's appointment comes during an exciting period of growth for Molière in the Park as the organization prepares for its 2026 production of Don Juan, Molière's daring and darkly comic masterpiece, translated by Stephen Wadsworth and directed by Lucie Tiberghien. The free outdoor production will run September 5–27, 2026, at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park. The production's official Opening Night Benefit Performance will take place on September 10, featuring a pre-show cocktail reception and post-show celebration supporting Molière in the Park's mission to provide free theater for all.

ABOUT MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK

Molière in the Park (MIP) is a Brooklyn-based theater company dedicated to fostering empathy, dialogue, and community through free theater, founded on the belief that access to the arts benefits all, individually and collectively. MIP presents professional performances across Brooklyn, with a yearly 4-week run at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, removing economic and social barriers to participation while bringing people together across neighborhood, and backgrounds.

MIP's programming centers on the works of Molière, presented in contemporary translations and vibrant productions that resonate with modern audiences while preserving the integrity of Molière's language. Since its founding, the company has produced Molière's plays annually, including Tartuffe, The Misanthrope, The Miser, The Imaginary Invalid, and The School for Wives, with productions staged both in person and online, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guided by a vision of a Brooklyn where all communities benefit equally from access to the arts, Molière in the Park is committed to equity, inclusion, and anti-racist practices. The organization's casting, hiring, and programming decisions reflect these values, prioritizing representation, accessibility, and public engagement at every level of its work.

Molière in the Park offers all performances free to the public and collaborates with local artists, educators, and cultural partners to deepen community connection and expand access to theater across New York City.

For more information, visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org and follow Molière in the Park on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @moliereinthepark.

Uzielli's background spans film production, brand entertainment, luxury retail, and hospitality, including founding Ford Motor Company's Global Brand Entertainment division and producing projects such as A Faster Horse, John Bronco, and THE 7 FACES OF JANE.







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