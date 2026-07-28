MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE Tops One Million Visitors as MOONLIGHT TRAIL Debuts

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. Sign Up

MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE has surpassed one million visitors worldwide since debuting in 2024, with fans across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia taking part. Building on that reach, MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE: MOONLIGHT TRAIL, described as the franchise's first outdoor nighttime adventure, made its world premiere on May 15 at Ciudad Universitaria Sports Grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The announcement comes as Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue continues its international rollout with current engagements in Chicago, Singapore, Herning, Mexico City, Oberhausen and a recently announced stop in Vienna. Following a successful debut in Dallas in 2024, the immersive indoor touring experience has captivated audiences around the world, establishing Minecraft Experience as one of the fastest-growing location-based entertainment experiences for fans of all ages.

Minecraft Experience: Moonlight Trail marks the next evolution of the franchise, bringing the adventure outdoors for the first time in a large-scale nighttime environment. Set under the stars, longtime Minecrafters, newcomers, and families alike step into a real-world journey through iconic biomes, from ancient ruins and cherry groves to glowing caves and thundering waterfalls, before confronting Minecraft's most fearsome mobs in a climactic quest to restore an ancient beacon.

The adventure begins at basecamp, where guests gather and learn about the legend of the ancient beacon. Players then head through eight interactive Minecraft-inspired biomes, where they'll craft tools, encounter iconic mobs, and work together to gather the resources needed for the journey ahead. The experience builds to a climactic final showdown where guests must defend and restore the beacon before celebrating their victory back in the village.

Designed in close collaboration with Mojang Studios, and creative team Supply + Demand, Minecraft Experience: Moonlight Trail introduces new environmental effects, lighting design, and gameplay mechanics tailored specifically for a nighttime setting, offering both returning fans and first-time players a fresh way to experience the Minecraft universe.

'The global response to Villager Rescue showed us how strongly audiences connect with these experiences,' says Olivier Goulet, Founder and CEO of Supply + Demand. 'With Moonlight Trail, we pushed the creative further, using the outdoor nighttime environment to shape a more expansive and atmospheric journey.'

Minecraft remains the best-selling video game of all time, with more than 400 million copies sold worldwide and a global community that continues to grow across platforms, content, and experiences. The expansion of Minecraft Experience reflects increasing demand for in-person, interactive entertainment that brings digital worlds into real life.

For more information, including tickets, presale waitlist, and future tour city updates, visit www.minecraftexperience.com.

About Experience MOD

Experience Mod is the global producer of Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue! in collaboration with Mojang Studios. The company is a creative, producing and promoting partnership with member companies who have a proven track record of success developing and bringing innovative, engaging entertainment experiences to audiences around the world. Experience MOD's producing partners are Supply + Demand Studio (Quebec), Act 5 Entertainment (USA), The 7 Fingers (Quebec), FKP Scorpio GmBH (Germany), LOS Production (France) and Sierra Whiskey Entertainment (USA).

About Supply + Demand

Supply + Demand is a full-service agency with over 20 years of experience in creative, production, and consulting services for immersive multimedia experiences and live events. The core team of 30 talented artists creates narratively driven content that captures audiences' hearts and minds. With a network of over 150 collaborators and partners, the agency has the resources to bring even the most ambitious visions to life. Its productions are designed to create unforgettable and meaningful experiences that reshape human connections, specializing in live, hybrid, and virtual experiences.

About Minecraft

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time with millions of players in every country and territory around the world including Antarctica and the Vatican City. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players and fans through ongoing game updates, games like Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Education, a diverse line of consumer products, immersive real-world adventures, a growing library of in-game Marketplace content, books and a major motion picture titled, A Minecraft Movie.

The milestone follows the continued international rollout of MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE: VILLAGER RESCUE, the franchise's indoor touring experience, which has current engagements in cities including Chicago, Singapore, Herning, Mexico City and Oberhausen, along with a newly announced stop in Vienna.







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...