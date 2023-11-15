Listen: Carol Burnett Headlines Art of Kindness Podcast's 100th Episode







The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul welcomed the one and only Carol Burnett for an inspiring 100th episode special this week. The special podcast is now streaming and listeners can tune in on the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness or wherever they listen to their favorite podcasts. “I’m so happy,” the legendary Carol Burnett said of appearing on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. “It’s so important.”

Host and producer Robert added: “To me kindness is an action. It’s using your time on this earth to make someone else’s life brighter. Carol Burnett has done that a million times over for us all. She has woven the most beautiful legacy of kindness in the arts, making her a dream guest for The Art Of Kindness podcast’s 100th episode. I’m beyond grateful and still can’t believe it even happened!”



Throughout the episode, Carol discusses acts of kindness that changed her life, fun behind the scenes stories of The Carol Burnett Show and her time on Broadway, how she thinks we can all make the world a better place and much more. The groundbreaking entertainer even offers a glimpse at what's next for her.

Listen to the episode below:

The Art of Kindness podcast spotlights a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally after premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block (Wicked, Cher Show) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.





