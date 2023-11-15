Listen: Carol Burnett Headlines Art of Kindness Podcast's 100th Episode

Listen to the full episode here!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23
Unions of Broadway: Actors' Equity Association Photo 3 Unions of Broadway: Actors' Equity Association
BETWEEN THE LINES Is Now Available for Licensing Photo 4 BETWEEN THE LINES Is Now Available for Licensing

Listen: Carol Burnett Headlines Art of Kindness Podcast's 100th Episode


The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul welcomed the one and only Carol Burnett for an inspiring 100th episode special this week. The special podcast is now streaming and listeners can tune in on the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness or wherever they listen to their favorite podcasts. “I’m so happy,” the legendary Carol Burnett said of appearing on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. “It’s so important.”

Host and producer Robert added: “To me kindness is an action. It’s using your time on this earth to make someone else’s life brighter. Carol Burnett has done that a million times over for us all. She has woven the most beautiful legacy of kindness in the arts, making her a dream guest for The Art Of Kindness podcast’s 100th episode. I’m beyond grateful and still can’t believe it even happened!”

Throughout the episode, Carol discusses acts of kindness that changed her life, fun behind the scenes stories of The Carol Burnett Show and her time on Broadway, how she thinks we can all make the world a better place and much more. The groundbreaking entertainer even offers a glimpse at what's next for her.

Listen to the episode below: 

The Art of Kindness podcast spotlights a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally after premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block (Wicked, Cher Show) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Photos: Broadway Stars Celebrate The Art Of Kindness Podcast 100th Episode at Schmackarys Photo
Photos: Broadway Stars Celebrate The Art Of Kindness Podcast 100th Episode at Schmackary's

Free cookies for being kind? Deanna Giulietti, Javier Muñoz, Linedy Genao and more star guests joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to celebrate its 100th podcast episode, featuring Carol Burnett, at Schmackary's in New York City on World Kindness Day (November 13, 2023).

2
Bloomberg Philanthropies Unveils 25 New Asphalt Art Grants Across Canada, Mexico, U.S. Photo
Bloomberg Philanthropies Unveils 25 New Asphalt Art Grants Across Canada, Mexico, U.S.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announces 25 new Asphalt Art grants across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. to improve street safety and revitalize public spaces. See the full list of cities and projects supported by the initiative.

3
Dramatists Guild Foundation Awards Zeniba Now With 2023 Thom Thomas Award Photo
Dramatists Guild Foundation Awards Zeniba Now With 2023 Thom Thomas Award

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced multifaceted artist Zeniba Now as the recipient of the 2023 Thom Thomas Award, given annually to an alumnus of the DGF Fellows program who demonstrates great artistic skill. 

4
Industry Pro Newsletter: Fewer Royalties for Broadway Albums, One Year On from NPO Funding Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Fewer Royalties for Broadway Albums, One Year On from NPO Funding Changes

The funding models are changing - we’ve known this for more or less the whole time the industry has been re-emerging from the pandemic, and the struggles of regional theatres large and small as temporary government funding tied to the pandemic came to an end - but how are theatres in England doing one year after the reshuffle of national arts?

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students Video
Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You