Legendary Singer Connie Francis Presents Renowned Artist Yaacov Heller with Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida (NSAL) bestowed internationally renowned artist Yaacov Heller with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent NSAL’s Star Maker Awards Gala at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton. In an evening of many highlights, a pinnacle moment was when legendary singer Connie Francis presented the award to her dear friend, followed by Heller’s heartfelt acceptance speech. The glittering event supports the Boca Raton-based nonprofit’s mission of providing scholarships, competitions, and mentoring for local performing and visual artists. The Gala features performances by NSAL scholarship recipients and competition winners, along with a sumptuous dining experience. Event Chairs were Alyce Erickson and Shari Upbin, with Arlene Herson, the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, serving as Honorary Chair.

“The Star Maker Awards Gala is a stellar gathering of the area’s foremost arts advocates,” stated Kirsten Stephenson, President of NSAL of Florida. “Each year, we are delighted to witness the incredible young talent that our fundraisers’ support, while paying homage to a cultural icon. NSAL of Florida is extremely grateful to the event sponsors including the Grand Supreme Benefactors Jay and Marilyn Weinberg and Marquee Benefactors the L&N Andreas Foundation and the E.M. Lynn Foundation.”

The Star Maker Awards Gala is the nonprofit’s flagship fundraiser and an acclaimed showcase for rising local talent. Performers include scholarship and competition winners from both the high school and collegiate levels, who dazzled the guests with their artistry and grace.

The event attracted a who’s who of Boca Raton’s philanthropic and cultural leaders, who came to honor their friend and monumental talent, Yaacov Heller.

“Yaacov Heller is an artistic visionary, whose critically acclaimed work has touched the hearts of international luminaries,” said Shari Upbin. “In addition to being a world-renowned painter, sculptor, and jewelry maker, Yaacov is also an extraordinary supporter of NSAL and a vital advocate for young talent in the arts. We are thrilled to be honoring him at this year’s Star Maker Award Gala.”

Heller has been rated among the world’s most accomplished sculptors and top silversmiths. His work has been used to convey messages of hope, tolerance, acceptance, remembrance, and peace through the interpretation of the human form and spirit while holding to his personal unwavering commitment to artistic quality. Throughout his sixty-year career, he has been commissioned to create historically significant works for presidents, kings and queens, heads of state and other dignitaries and celebrities. Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George Bush, Bill Clinton, Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, Hosni Mubarak, Benjamin Netanyahu, Shimon Peres, Jacque Chirac, Yitzhak Rabin, and Anwar Sadat are among the many world leaders who have owned pieces bearing the artist’s signature. His works are found in presidential libraries and museums worldwide.

To learn how you can help foster the dreams of young artists, please visit www.nsalflorida.org.





