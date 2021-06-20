Lawrence Leritz Joins Broadway Pride Month Celebration June 20 and 21st







Broadway's Lawrence Leritz (Fiddler On The Roof, Fonteyn and Nureyev on Broadway), who has worked with such choreographers as Alvin Ailey, Jerome Robbins and Robert Joffrey, will discuss his experiences in the worlds of Broadway, dance, recording and bodybuilding in a two part episode.. In celebration of Pride month, Backstage Babble is releasing a series of episodes with LGBT artists that fulfill it's mission-painting a picture of what it has been like to be gay in the theater world from the 1950s up until the present day. It is hosted by 13-year old Charles Kirsch.

"I am so happy to be joined by the amazing dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer Lawrence Leritz. With the amount of varied and prestigious projects he has been a part of, it's no wonder that our conversation turned into two parts! Tune in today to discuss the movie that Bob Fosse got him, his brief involvement with the American Dance Machine, Alvin Ailey's wild lifestyle, yawning in front of Alexandra Danilova, the problem with the Uris/Gershwin Theater, getting picked from a dance class by Sir Frederick Ashton, bonding with Tommy Tune, and more!" commented Charles.

It is available at https://cbroadwaypodcast.podbean.com, https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/backstage-babble/id1526353692, and on Spotify and Audible.

The illuminating conversations also feature some of Broadway's bright lights, including dancer/choreographer Grover Dale (West Side Story, Li'l Abner, Sail Away,The Magic Show), set designer Peter Harvey (The Boys in the Band), Jason Graae (A Grand Night for Singing, Falsettos, Stardust), Ken Page (Cats, Ain't Misbehavin), Tony nominated Tony Sheldon (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Amelie) and Steven Brinberg (Streisand impersonator).

Previous episodes of Backstage Babble include comprehensive conversations with Broadway legends Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Edward Asner, Hilary Knight, Steve Ross, Brad Oscar, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Lee Roy Reams, Lee Wilkof, Michael Rupert, Karen Morrow, John Weidman, Tom Jones, Joshua Bergasse, Brenda Braxton, Chuck Cooper, members of the OBC of the musical Follies, Cass Morgan, Sondra Lee, Christine Andreas, Charles Busch, Gerard Alessandrini and many more.