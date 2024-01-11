Larah Simpson Joins Music Theatre International as Head Of Plays

Before joining MTI, Larah worked as an agent at Macnaughton Lord Representation.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Larah Simpson has joined Music Theatre International's London office as Head of Plays, Managing Director Seán Gray announced. In this role, Larah will be responsible for all aspects of licensing plays from the Josef Weinberger Ltd. and MTI catalogues, engaging with current and new authors, and leading on the acquisition of new titles.

Before joining MTI, Larah worked as an agent at Macnaughton Lord Representation, managing the foreign licensing department and the estates of Peter Shaffer, Anthony Shaffer and Sean O'Casey, among others. She also worked as Assistant Producer at Various Productions, notably assisting the development and launch of the Olivier Award-winning Standing at the Sky's Edge. Larah has also served as Creative and Business Manager for the MTI-represented writing team of George Stiles & Anthony Drewe, as well as managing The Dramatists' Club, a membership organisation established in 1909 of some of the UK's greatest playwrights and screenwriters.

Larah said: “I am delighted to assume the role of Head of Plays at MTI, where I have the privilege of joining a dynamic and inclusive team. Embracing a wealth of timeless and brilliant plays, I am committed to fostering the presentation of exceptional stories and unique voices. My focus will include acquiring new works from talented British writers, all while upholding the enduring legacy of our classic texts."

Seán Gray, Managing Director, added: “I am so happy to welcome Larah to our team. We originally met via the MTI Stiles & Drewe Mentorship Prize and I know that her broad perspective on theatre, which covers producing, agenting, licensing and more, perfectly qualifies her to take this role on.  I am sure she will be a fantastic addition to our team and we will achieve great things together developing our work for playwrights and their plays.”





