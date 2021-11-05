LISTEN: ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast Launches New Mini-Series About Access To Care







ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST has announced its special mini-series Access to Care. Therapy is a wonderful tool and can be a great way to facilitate healing. However, we acknowledge that therapy is a privilege, and is not always accessible or affordable to those that need it the most. As a part of the series, podcast host Allison Sheff (Asst. Smokey Joe's Café revival) invited some of her previous guests to talk about access to care: where to find affordable therapy, and the tools and resources that are available, should therapy not be accessible, and how to support a friend or loved one if they need help.

This four-part mini-series kicks off with therapist Lisa Gajda (Tuck Everlasting, Fosse). Gajda was a professional dancer for over 30 years, appearing in 18 Broadway shows. She specializes in anxiety, depression, trauma, performing artists, parenting and relational issues. Available to stream today on your favorite podcast listening app, Gajda's episode explores the importance of community and guidelines for artists who are interested in creating their own support groups in their communities. Future guests include psychologist Simon Ward, associate professor and counselor Patricia D'Orange Martin, and more to be announced at a later date.

Listen to mini-series premiere episode here:

All episodes of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST, including Season One, Two and Three, are available wherever you stream your favorite podcasts and on www.anxietyandtheartist.com.