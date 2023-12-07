L Morgan Lee, Bianca Leigh And More Set For Industry Reading Of A COMPLICATED WOMAN







On their 90th birthday, John Kenley sat down with their mentee, Jeff Calhoun, and asked Jeff to tell their story and answer the questions that had surrounded John's life and work for years. Decades later, this is that story. Inspired by the writing and rumors of John Kenley, A Complicated Woman is a new musical that follows the adventures of a Broadway legend/trans sex worker determined to have it all. With a new score by Jonathan Brielle (Add'l Lyrics: Sam Salmond) and book by Ianne Fields Stewart, A Complicated Woman is a musical love letter to the golden age of musical theatre with contemporary considerations about what could have been and what can be now.

The cast will feature L Morgan Lee as Nina Mae, Bianca Leigh as John Sr. / Jean, Nora Brigid Monahan as John Jr. / Jean, Christian Brailsford as Oscar, Lucas Pastrana as Carl, Garnet Williams as Diamond, Charlotte Reddick as Muhlaysia, Danny Rutigliano as Lee Shubert, Sally Wilfert as Myrtle/Ethel, rounding out the ensemble are Bryan Munar and Siena Rafter.

The industry presentation will be directed by Jeff Calhoun with music direction by Davey Maglione. The production team includes Casting Director Andrew Fem, Casting by Them, Associate Director Jason Aguirre, and Production Stage Manager Sammy Landau. The presentation is produced by Con Limón Productions.





