L Morgan Lee, Bianca Leigh And More Set For Industry Reading Of A COMPLICATED WOMAN

Director Jeff Calhoun to helm the December 15th reading.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23
Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats Photo 3 Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats
TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Is Now Available for Licensing Photo 4 TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Is Now Available for Licensing

L Morgan Lee, Bianca Leigh And More Set For Industry Reading Of A COMPLICATED WOMAN


On their 90th birthday, John Kenley sat down with their mentee, Jeff Calhoun, and asked Jeff to tell their story and answer the questions that had surrounded John's life and work for years. Decades later, this is that story. Inspired by the writing and rumors of John Kenley, A Complicated Woman is a new musical that follows the adventures of a Broadway legend/trans sex worker determined to have it all. With a new score by Jonathan Brielle (Add'l Lyrics: Sam Salmond) and book by Ianne Fields Stewart, A Complicated Woman is a musical love letter to the golden age of musical theatre with contemporary considerations about what could have been and what can be now.   

The cast will feature L Morgan Lee as Nina Mae, Bianca Leigh as John Sr. / Jean, Nora Brigid Monahan as John Jr. / Jean, Christian Brailsford as Oscar, Lucas Pastrana as Carl, Garnet Williams as Diamond, Charlotte Reddick as Muhlaysia, Danny Rutigliano as Lee Shubert, Sally Wilfert as Myrtle/Ethel, rounding out the ensemble are Bryan Munar and Siena Rafter.

The industry presentation will be directed by Jeff Calhoun with music direction by Davey Maglione. The production team includes Casting Director Andrew Fem, Casting by Them, Associate Director Jason Aguirre, and Production Stage Manager Sammy Landau.  The presentation is produced by Con Limón Productions.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
APAP Honors 2024 Awardees Revealed Photo
APAP Honors 2024 Awardees Revealed

The Association of Performing Arts Professionals has announced the names of eight individuals who will receive APAP Awards on Monday, January 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown.

2
History Matters Awards Sallie Bingham Grant Photo
History Matters Awards Sallie Bingham Grant

Not-for-profit History Matters: Celebrating Women's Plays of the Past has announced the recipients of its 2023 Sallie Bingham Grant, a monetary award granted to support a faculty-mentored student-directed reading series or full production of a play or plays by a historic female playwright.

3
TYA/USA Will Launch 2024 National Festival and Conference Photo
TYA/USA Will Launch 2024 National Festival and Conference

Hosted by the Alliance Theatre, the TYA/USA 2024 Festival & Conference will invite theatremakers from across the country to gather for artistic exchange, dialogue, and framing for the future that will motivate us to action.

4
The Dramatists Guild Joins With Other Groups in Condemning Cancellation of Play at Santa M Photo
The Dramatists Guild Joins With Other Groups in Condemning Cancellation of Play at Santa Monica College

A joint letter has been sent to the president of Santa Monica College regarding the school’s cancellation of the play By the River Rivanna by G. Bruce Smith. Read the letter here.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students Video
Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You