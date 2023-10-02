Kristin Caskey Elected Chair of the Broadway League







Kristin Caskey has been elected as the new chair of the Broadway League, Forbes reports. Caskey serves as the executive vice president of content and creative at Ambassador Theatre Group. She will take up her new position at the end of the year and serve a three-year term.

Caskey's predecessor, Lauren Reid, has held the position since 2020.

It is the League's hope that Caskey will continue Reid’s efforts to revive the theatre industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

