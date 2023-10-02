Kristin Caskey Elected Chair of the Broadway League

She will take up her new position at the end of the year and serve a three-year term.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Kristin Caskey has been elected as the new chair of the Broadway League, Forbes reports. Caskey serves as the executive vice president of content and creative at Ambassador Theatre Group. She will take up her new position at the end of the year and serve a three-year term.

Caskey's predecessor, Lauren Reid, has held the position since 2020.

It is the League's hope that  Caskey  will continue Reid’s efforts to revive the theatre industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original story on Forbes.

About the Broadway League

The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. Our 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Each year, League members bring Broadway to more than 30 million people in New York and more than 200 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Leanr more here.





