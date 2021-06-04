Kim Coleman Returns To The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series







On June 5th, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined for a second time by award winning Casting Director Kim Coleman. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Ms. Coleman. Classes take place Saturday mornings at 10 AM PST via Zoom.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

Kim Coleman is a Los Angeles-based Casting Director known for her work in film and television. She received an Emmy nomination for her casting work on the acclaimed Emmy-nominated television show, American Crime (ABC) created by John Ridley. Some of her past television credits are Dear White People, She's Gotta Have It! (Netflix), Snowfall (FX) pilot, The Good Doctor (ABC) pilot and season 1, Greenleaf (OWN), The Haves and The Have Nots (OWN), Survivor's Remorse (Starz), and If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN). Her latest television work includes series, Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Good Lord Bird (Showtime), Genius: Aretha (Nat Geo), The Upshaws, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix), Run The World (Starz), Delilah (OWN), Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Family Reunion (Netflix), Heels (Starz) and Woke (Hulu), Sistas, Ruthless (BET+), Young Dylan (Nickelodeon), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu).

She has received 3 Artios Awards from The Casting Society of America (CSA) for excellence in casting for her work on the feature films Dope, Dear White People, and most recently, Spike Lee's Oscar-winning film, BlacKkKlansman. Her most recent feature films include Da 5 Bloods (Netflix), Space Jam 2 (Warner Bros.), I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Shooting Stars (Universal), Fatherhood (Sony), Harriet (Focus Features), Little (Universal), and Night School (Universal). She also casts all television and feature films for the prolific writer, producer, director, Tyler Perry.

Kim is a CSA member, an active member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, a member of the Television Academy, and the Casting Directors Branch Executive Committee, as well as the Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlskimcoleman2.eventbrite.com