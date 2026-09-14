Kennedy Center Warns of Bankruptcy, SF Opera Strikes, and Broadway's Money Trail Goes Public

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This week's news underscores just how precarious — and how resilient — theater's institutional foundations can be. The Kennedy Center's leadership is warning of imminent bankruptcy and pushing to shutter its main building, San Francisco Opera's season opener was cancelled by an orchestra strike, and London's Gate Theatre is closing its doors after nearly fifty years of funding shortfalls. But money is moving the other direction elsewhere: Shaw Festival landed $25 million in federal funding to rebuild its Royal George Theatre, and Asolo Rep picked up an $85,000 grant to shore up its coming season. Add a fresh wave of new artistic and executive directors taking the reins from Saratoga to New Orleans to Pittsburgh, plus a look at what Broadway producers' own SEC filings reveal about who's really bankrolling the next round of shows, and the throughline is clear: leadership and capital are both in flux across the industry, for better and worse.

Industry Trends

Get your audition book ready and start warming up your vocal cords—your moment in the spotlight is almost here! Next On Stage, BroadwayWorld’s nationwide competition for high school and college students, is back for Season 7, and we’re raising the curtain on our biggest season yet. Whether you’re a returning competitor or ready to take the stage for the very first time, this could be your chance to show us what you’ve got! (Read more)

Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, honoring regional productions across the globe. Click through and find your region to submit your nominations today! (Read more)

Broadway/New York

Theatre has long history of cultural exchange between the cities of New York and London. Every season, new productions make it to Broadway and off-Broadway after starting in the West End and vice versa. But what of all of the Broadway shows that have originated in countries beyond England? Productions originating in other foreign countries happen far less frequently but have resulted in some fascinating moments of history on Broadway. (Read more)

AKA Names Kyle Fox Vice President, Account Strategy; Promotes Stevie Coleman to Account Director

AKA revealed two leadership moves within its theatrical Client Services team: Kyle Fox joins as Vice President, Account Strategy, a newly created role, and Stevie Coleman has been promoted to Account Director. (Read more)

If you’re looking to dig deeper into Broadway gossip, why not check some federal financial databases? Producers usually like to keep their private fundraising out of the spotlight. Still, on a website run by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), producers disclose how much money they’re raising for upcoming Broadway-bound shows, national tours, West End transfers, and more. But why are multi-million-dollar Broadway productions making financial data freely accessible to the public? And what information are producers sharing with (or obscuring from) the public under mysterious, theatre-lyric-themed LLC names? (Read more)

Regional

The Kennedy Center's Trump-installed leadership is asking trustees to close the main building immediately and warns of imminent financial collapse, according to The Washington Post. (Read more)

The 104th season-opening performance of Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra and the annual Opera in the Park concert were cancelled due to a strike called by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra. No other cancellations are announced at this time. (Read more)

The Chicago theater company, whose mission is to eradicate racism, will be honored by The Jeff Awards for its 50-year legacy of arts leadership and creative achievements. (Read more)

Opera Saratoga revealed that General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum will move into an Artistic Advisor role as the company launches a national search for her successor. (Read more)

Nicole Hackmann, a New Orleans native and former Executive Director of Bucks County Playhouse, will lead Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré, succeeding Don-Scott Cooper at the French Quarter institution. (Read more)

KATIE BROOK to Become Quantum Theatre's New Artistic Director

Pittsburgh's QUANTUM THEATRE named director, producer, and educator KATIE BROOK as its new Artistic Director, succeeding leadership in place for 36 years. (Read more)

Asolo Repertory Theatre Awarded $85,000 Strategic Partnership Grant

Asolo Repertory Theatre received an $85,000 Strategic Partnership grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support its 2026–2027 mainstage productions and education programs. (Read more)

International

The London Theatre Company will end operations following years of funding challenges, including the loss of its Arts Council England subsidy and rising production costs. (Read more)

The finalists for the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards have been revealed, recognising the theatres and their champions making a contribution to the UK’s cultural life. (Read more)

The Shaw Festival received up to $25 million from the Government of Canada to rebuild the Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, designed to achieve zero carbon certification and accessibility gold standards. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

BMG and Concord finalize their merger, Open Jar Studios expands to a second home, and leadership shifts hit Classical Theatre of Harlem, Paper Mill Playhouse, and National Queer Theater. Equity secures £15K for unpaid Manchester Pride performers. (Read more)

Leadership shifts hit NYC, The Old Vic, and Cape Town City Ballet, while Shea's Buffalo breaks ground on its $34.5M expansion. Plus: Virginia Stage's flood recovery fundraiser, NAMT's 22 new musical grants, and Seoul Arts Awards honorees. (Read more)

Ari Emanuel's Mari acquires ATG Entertainment for $6B, gaining 7 Broadway theatres. Dori Berinstein joins CTI, Antonia Franceschi leads NY Theatre Ballet, NYC teens get free ticket lottery, and Salzburg Festival presses on without an AD. (Read more)

Build a Stage Mag

Add a Show Listing

Submit News

Advertise

Learn About All Our Tools







Don't Miss a Industry News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...