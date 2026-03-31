Josh Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation Donates $1.5 Million Toward Arts Education

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The Find Your Light Foundation (FYLF), founded by performer Josh Groban, awarded over $1.5 Million to 257 nonprofit organizations in 40 states in its most recent grant cycle. This grantmaking will help ensure access to high-quality arts education for over 600,000 K-12 youth.

Grantees include organizations working with youth in theatre, dance, music, photography, visual art, and creative writing. Grants are selected through a competitive review process, and funding comes from the Groban family and supporters of FYLF from across the nation. For more information, visit the website.

“In these turbulent times we need the arts more than ever to help find connection and joy," said FYLF Founder and Board Member Josh Groban. "These amazing organizations reflect the incredible work being done by teaching artists and educators everywhere to inspire students to explore their creative talents and dreams – especially in neighborhoods and cities where arts funding doesn’t always reach those students with the greatest need. I’m honored that our Foundation can contribute toward this important goal.”

FYLF Foundation Executive Director Jeffrey Dollinger added, “This year’s pool of grant recipients was selected from the largest number of applications for support that we’ve ever received. These organizations represent excellence in the delivery of arts education programs that truly change lives and span the nation from Homer, Alaska to El Paso, Texas and from Wilmington, Delaware to Oakland, California. We are grateful for the support of so many friends, donors, and fans who helped make this extraordinary year of grantmaking possible.”

About The Find Your Light Foundation

The Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that each child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. It does this through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy, and outreach. The Foundation focuses support where the need is greatest to inform and inspire others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person’s development.

About Josh Groban

Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban's career spans chart-topping albums, global tours, and stage and screen performances. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and headlined venues across multiple continents.

His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (7x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illuminations, All That Echoes, Stages (his first UK #1 album), Bridges, Harmony and Gems.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

This year, Groban will release his new album CINEMATIC, arriving May 8 via Reprise Records. Produced by Greg Wells and recorded in Los Angeles and London, the 10-track collection pays tribute to songs from films including The Godfather, Casablanca, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Stand By Me.

Groban recently launched his GEMS World Tour with sold-out performances across Asia and Australia before continuing through Europe this spring. He will also tour North America this summer, where he will be joined by special guest Jennifer Hudson. In the fall, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Josh Groban: GEMS – The Las Vegas Residency.





