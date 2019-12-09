Jayne & Wayne Productions Present Invite-Only Industry Reading of New Play GONER by Drew Morrison

Jayne & Wayne Productions to present an invite only industry presentation of the new play GONER by Drew Morrison and is directed by Matthew McVey-Lee. The reading will be held in New York City on December 11, 2019.

Ten years after a cult leader died deep in the mountains, her three sisters reunite to bury her ashes in the remote retreat where tragedy shattered their family. After Marigold died at Redwood Center. Her sisters dispersed; Claire to a new career and new family; Allison to solitude and bad habits on the East Coast; and Hayley back home to care for her increasingly infirm parents. Now, Claire claims she hears Marigold's whispers in her dreams, asking to have her ashes buried at Redwood. Hoping to finally put the family legacy to rest for good, the three sisters reunite for one last trip deep into the mountains, but there may be something more sinister in the woods than memories.

The cast includes Gracie Lee Brown, Kristy Glass, and Kelsey Petersen.

DREW MORRISON (Playwright) is a Brooklyn based playwright. New York credits include a billion little jesuses with Theatre in Asylum's Heath Care Cabaret. Recent productions also include The Break and Welcome to Retroland. Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He received his MFA in Dramatic Writing from the University of New Mexico, and taught Playwriting at Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Matthew McVey-Lee (Director) is a New York director. Upcoming projects include Lawrence Drefuss' Screaming into Motion. Matthew has contributed work to Theatre in Asylum's Heath Care Cabaret (a billion little jesuses). Other select directing credits include Rafael Gallegos by Es Por Eso, Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Chekov's A Marriage Proposal and Theatre 3's Cassandra. He was the assistant director for the development of the musical Bulldozer the Ballad of Robert Moses. A founding member of the performance collective Theatre 3, Matthew worked on shows including Cassandra, An Iliad, Hamlet or My Thoughts Be Bloody, and How the Stars Used to Shine and founded the ten-minute play festival Out of Order.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You