Jason Turchin Of The Broadway Investor's Club Joins YES! The Musical as Producer

The new musical comedy completes Front Money Investment round, eyes Development Run.

Feb. 22, 2023  


Yes! the Musical has announced the completion of their front money investment round with help from The Broadway Investor's Club. Founder Jason Turchin joins the musical as Producer.

Says Turchin, "Whether you love weddings -- or hate them -- you'll find this show wildly entertaining and relatable. I can't wait for audiences to see it."

This follows a sold-out concert series in Oklahoma City last November, the release of the single Ms. Never-the-Bride, and an industry reading in New York City featuring Natalie Joy Johnson (Legally Blond) and Alyssa Fox, who begins her full-time run as Elphaba in Wicked starting in March.

"We're now in conversations with several theatres nationwide, looking for the right fit to continue telling this fun, quirky and heartwarming story," says director Shea Sullivan.

Yes! the Musical is a new musical comedy directed by Shea Sullivan, with book and lyrics by Blaine Hopkins and music and lyrics by Garrett Kotecki, and music direction by Drew Wutke.

After a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, Ashley's family and friends rush to plan the wedding of their dreams. But with the wedding day here at last, the bride still hasn't picked a dress. Mom micromanages, bridesmaids get drunk, and family secrets spill out -- all while a local reporter tries to cover every twist and turn. With a score pulling from pop, rock, R&B and country, it's all leading up to a big, beautiful -- and expensive -- wedding! But will they say Yes? Yes! the Musical is a funny and emotional thrill ride about the joys and challenges of love -- and the power of saying Yes: to yourself, to life, and maybe even a dress.





