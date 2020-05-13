Jacqueline Goldfinger And Allison Horsley Launch New Firm Moving Arts Consulting

Jacqueline Goldfinger and Allison Horsley have a combined 40+ years experience in creating compelling, engaging stories in the worlds of theatre, film, and commerce, shaping messages that move and entertain. Now, Goldfinger and Horsley are launching MOVING ARTS CONSULTING, a brand new firm that aims to assist organizations, both large and small, in creating ideal scripts and messaging for a variety of industry and artistic applications.

"Storytelling is inherent in everything we do, and often holds more sway than facts and figures which is why it is important that you tell your story well," said Goldfinger. "By merging our freelancing businesses, Allison and I are leveraging our experience to more efficiently serve a broader clientele. "Allison and I collided in 2004 at La Jolla Playhouse during the original run of the international smash hit, Jersey Boys. Since then, we have been fast friends and frequent collaborators who complement each other's skill sets."

Moving Arts Consulting is the result of Goldfinger and Horsley's synergy after decades of work in the film, theatre, and television industries. The firm offers individuals and companies the ability to tap into the lengthy tenure of Goldfinger and Horsley's expertise in creating memorable and effective scripts, dramaturgy, and messaging for some of the most highly-regarded organizations in the entertainment industry, such as Warner Brothers, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Classics, Disney Theatrical Group, the Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Doctor Zhivago, and more.

"For me, it is always about clarity," added Horsley. "Is the message you're trying to get across -- as a writer, a company, an individual starting a new venture -- as clear as it can be? In our world there are a million ways to 'communicate' but if you aren't able to translate effectively what's in your head to your audience or clientele, they won't come along with you for the ride. My favorite part of any creative process is getting to understand what someone is trying to create and then strategizing how to create it. I'm all about the midwifery of helping people get their ideas into the world to better connect with others."

Sample services offered through Moving Arts Consulting include a "Couture Scripts for Industry" service, ideal for a specific industry or training needs within an organization; "Research and Proofreading" packages, ideal for companies and theaters seeking dramaturgical assistance, reviewing drafts of original material, or industry professionals seeking cultural and historical research on places, people, and events; and "Building Mythologies for Products and Businesses" consulting, which will help organizations create shared history and story behind a product or service. A full list of services can be found via their website.

For more information on Moving Arts Consulting, visit movingartsconsulting.com.

Jacqueline Goldfinger (she/they) is an award-winning writer, literary manager, dramaturg, and teaching artist. Her work has been produced in the U.S. and internationally, and published by Yale Press, Samuel French/Concord Theatricals, Blackbird Literary Magazine, Playscripts, and others. In the performing arts, she has experience writing plays, plays with music, TV, film, opera, and adaptations. She founded and runs the online playwrights' resource, Page by Page: www.patreon.com/pagebypage

In 2016, she spearheaded the creation of online classes and workshops for DataArts/SMU and wrote scripts, speeches, and other training materials. She has curated dramaturgical materials for La Jolla Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Company, PlayPenn New Play Conference, O'Neill National Theatre Conference, Playwrights Center of Minneapolis, and others.

She was the Director of Education at PlayPenn and a Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania for six years. She currently teaches in the Temple University MFA Playwriting Program. Her academic work has been published by TCG, August Wilson Journal, and the LMDA Review. She has given presentations at the Statera Conference, Creative Conversations Symposium, and the LMDA Conference. She is currently working on a piece for the Journal of Dramatic Theory and Criticism and she is also contributing to the World Playwriting Workbook from Methuen Drama.

She has worked with Lion's Gate, Warner Brothers, and independent producers on film and television projects. She holds a MFA from the University of Southern California in Cinematic Arts and a BA from Agnes Scott College in English Literature and Theater. For more information about her work: www.jacquelinegoldfinger.com

Allison Horsley (she/they) is a writer, story consultant, translator, and dramaturg based in New Zealand and the United States. She has created and edited content for clients in industries ranging from professional yachting to clinical psychology to city government, as well as providing proofreading services for individuals and larger organizations the world over.

In over twenty years of working in American professional theatre, Allison has dramaturged new plays, musicals, and classics for Denver Center Theatre Company, O'Neill National Music Theater Conference, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, and Baltimore's Center Stage, among others.

In New Zealand, she has worked as Literary Manager of The Court Theatre in Christchurch and served as Script Advisor for Playmarket, the NZ national playwrights' agency and publisher. She was the original dramaturg for the award-winning musical Jersey Boys, providing extensive developmental and research support for the Broadway, West End, and resident Las Vegas productions, as well as training national touring companies.

She has contributed to the development of numerous other new musicals and operas for Broadway and commercial productions around the world, including Doctor Zhivago, Dracula, Chaplin, Amazing Grace, I Dream, and State Highway 48.

Her tailor-made literal translations of Chekhov's major plays from Russian have been adapted by Libby Appel for professional and university productions across the United States. Her translation of Seagull served as the basis for Stephen Karam and Michael Mayer's acclaimed 2018 film adaptation starring Annette Bening. Allison's translation also served as the basis for Karam's Broadway production of The Cherry Orchard, starring Diane Lane and Joel Grey. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Drama and a BA in Russian and Theatre from University of Denver, where she earned tenure.







