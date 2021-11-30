Ilana Levine, Q. Smith & More to Headline Women In Entertainment Event







Women in Entertainment has announced a one-night only event geared toward assisting emerging theatre professionals. Broadway veterans like Ilana Levine, The Prom Producer Kimberlee Garris and more powerhouses from all corners of the industry will offer their advice for navigating and succeeding in the current business.

This event will explore how theater professionals working on stage and behind the scenes are moving forward-- presenting guidance for those who are currently working in the industry, as well as those aspiring to work in theater and on Broadway.

The discussion will include tips on how emerging professionals can get a foot in the door or find a different theater industry career path they may not have considered before, as well as how to navigate industry shifts and changes, build confidence and resilience in such a competitive environment, and learn what the future holds for the next generation of showstopping women in the theater industry.

The event will take place at The Gray Mare, 61 Second Ave, New York, NY 10003 (at 3rd St) on Monday, December 6th, 2021: 6pm--8pm ET

The curtain is officially up on Broadway, and the theater industry has finally returned in full swing! Speakers appearing at this event represent some of the most well-known theater organizations and shows in the city, including The Public Theater, THE PROM on Broadway, Shakespeare in the Park, Come From Away, and more.

TICKETS: https://wieshowstoppingcareer.eventbrite.com

Ticket price includes: Open bar (beer, wine, and cocktails), appetizers, the panel discussion, a Q&A session, and access to the speakers and other participants before and after the panel for networking opportunities.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the venue.

SPEAKERS:

Actress and Host of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine (podcast)

As an actress, Ilana has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim, and in May of 2016, Levine joined the podcast universe when she began hosting Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine. On Broadway, Ilana is best known to musical theater fans for her comedic turn as "Lucy Van Pelt" in the Broadway revival of You're A Good Man Charlie Brown. Ilana also starred in the Broadway productions of Jake's Women, Wrong Mountain and The Last Night Of Ballyhoo. She has also performed at the Tony Awards.

Co-Producer, THE PROM on Broadway

Kimberlee made her Broadway debut as co-producer of the original musical THE PROM (Best Musical - Drama Desk), directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. She also is a co-producer of The Prom's national tour, which launched in November 2021. She also serves as the Director of Production and Special Events for the Broadway Podcast Network, the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Charlie Cooper

TV Correspondent, The Broadway Show & On-Air Host at Rolling Stone Magazine

Charlie has over a decade worth of experience in the media industry, ranging from editorial and digital to radio and television. She's currently a TV correspondent for The Broadway Show, an award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news show. She's also an on-air host for Rolling Stone Magazine's Twitch channel.

Yuvika Tolani

Director of Producing, The Public Theater

Yuvika Tolani has been producing at The Public since 2015. She leads an extraordinary team in guiding projects from their most nascent stages to fruition in one of the five theaters at Astor Place and The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Q. Smith

Broadway Actress (Come From Away)

Q. Smith is currently playing the role of Hannah and others in the Tony Award-winning musical (for Best Director) Come From Away. She has toured with the North American Broadway show A Night With Janis Joplin, playing the roles of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone. Before Come From Away, Q. closed the Broadway production of Mary Poppins. She was the first African American to have a leading role in the history of Mary Poppins. Also on Broadway, Q. was in the 1st revival of Les Miserables and Off-Broadway she performed the role of Mabel Washington and recorded the soundtrack for Fame: On 42nd Street.

Jennifer Matte

Senior Account Executive, Serino Coyne

Jennie Matte is a Senior Account Executive at Serino Coyne, the preeminent advertising and marketing agency for Broadway and live entertainment. She currently leads the agency's accounts with Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Macbeth, and The Performing Arts Project, and has previously worked on a variety of shows, including Angels in America, Torch Song, and Head Over Heels.