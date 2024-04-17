IMG Artists and TACT Artists Management Will Launch Strategic Alliance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Two of the world’s leading artists’ agencies, IMG Artists and TACT Artists Management, have announced a strategic alliance that will involve their vocal departments working together to pool expertise and resources.

Representing some of the great vocal talent of our time, the two companies share a commitment and vision that is dedicated to fulfilling and supporting every facet of each artist’s career. The new alliance will ensure a broader international network for their rosters and full access to the range of expertise within both companies.

John Evans, Chief Operating Officer, IMG Artists says, “Alliances have always been a tool for growth and by joining together with TACT’s vocal department, IMG Artists will continue to meet the changing needs of our artists whether they be one of great singers of our time or a young artist we are nurturing and supporting in the early stages of their career.”

Dari Dimova, Managing Director, TACT Artists Management says, “TACT began its success story over twenty years ago as an association of independent managers who shared a standard of excellence, network and ambition to deliver the highest quality standards in classical music management. This collaborative spirit, which is an intrinsic part of the TACT strategy, led to an initial partnership with IMGA for a couple of artists. This fruitful cooperation inspired us to look for a broader alliance with IMGA, with whom we share the same ethics, passion and professionalism.”

Alex Grigorev and Marcin Kopec, Directors of Artist Management, TACT Artists Management say, “For TACT and IMGA, the artists’ creative and strategic career development objectives are primary, which makes working together exciting and beneficial. Each organisation brings complementary strengths and connections to this new alliance. This respect for collaboration and a clear, internal networking structure that is focussed on teamwork and maximising resources will allow us to achieve greater collective success.”

Matthew Horner, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Vocal, IMG Artists says, “We are delighted to partner with TACT as they share our dedication to offering a personalised approach and dedication to giving artists the management and support they need in a fast-changing industry. By combining our networks and expertise we will fulfil our mission of giving each of our artists individual attention within a wide-reaching international agency.”

Romana Jaroff, Managing Director of IMG Artists Americas and Head of Vocal Booking and Sam Snook, IMG Artists’ SVP and Head of UK Vocal says, “We have found this collaboration to be very effective, with many benefits for us and our artists. We have also discovered we share very similar values and philosophies when it comes to the personal approach to artist management, focusing on the highest-level promoters and investing in the future top talents of the classical music industry.”





