Hermitage Partners With Roundabout Theatre Company







The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced a new partnership with the Tony Award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company, the nation's largest not-for-profit theater with a celebrated history of producing iconic works for nearly 60 years. The partnership, structured on an ongoing basis, furthers the Hermitage's mission to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. This collaboration will provide an opportunity for some of the theater world's most exciting new voices to explore their work on the historic Hermitage campus before the potential for production at one of the country's most prestigious theatrical institutions. The inaugural year of this new partnership will launch this summer with playwrights York Walker and Dave Harris.

"We are honored to be launching this exciting collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company," said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. "We are proud to be a leading national incubator for new and original works, and as Roundabout deepens its commitment to championing new voices, this partnership provides emerging and innovative playwrights with a 'full circle' journey."